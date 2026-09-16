Taylor Swift makes first public appearance since wedding in red gingham dress at Travis Kelce’s Chiefs game

Taylor Swift stepped back into the public eye on Monday, 14 September, as she joined husband Travis Kelce at the Kansas City Chiefs’ game against the Denver Broncos at Arrowhead Stadium.

Taylor Swift makes first public appearance since wedding For the occasion, the pop superstar opted for a look that was unmistakably suited to both the team and the changing season. Swift wore a red-and-white gingham polo dress from Guest in Residence, the knitwear label founded by her close friend Gigi Hadid. The dress, which reportedly retailed for around $295, has since sold out in its red colourway.

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The outfit also marked Swift’s first public appearance at a Chiefs game since she and Kelce married in July. The couple exchanged vows at New York’s Madison Square Garden on July 3, with actor and comedian Adam Sandler officiating the ceremony. Swift’s brother, Austin Swift, served as her man of honour, while Kelce’s brother Jason was his best man.

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This time, however, the focus was firmly on Swift’s game-day wardrobe.

Swift’s red-and-white game-day look The gingham dress featured a collared, polo-inspired silhouette, with its red-and-white pattern naturally echoing the Chiefs’ colours. It also brought an autumnal feel to the look, making it a particularly fitting choice for the start of the NFL season.

Swift paired the dress with her signature red lip and her newly cut golden-blonde hair, which she has recently been wearing with bangs. The shorter hairstyle was previously seen when she attended a wedding in the UK in August.

Also Read | NFL star Travis Kelce shells out $5.35m on lakefront Ohio home

Unlike some of her more elaborate game-day appearances over the years, Swift kept her jewellery relatively understated. Her engagement ring, however, remained impossible to miss, alongside the wedding band she has been wearing since her marriage to Kelce.

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Her latest outfit also carried a personal connection. Guest in Residence is owned by Hadid, one of Swift’s longtime friends, adding another familiar name to an appearance already centred around her relationship and inner circle.

Swift has developed a reputation for turning her appearances at Chiefs games into fashion moments, often incorporating the team's red and gold colours or subtle references to Kelce. Her latest look followed that pattern without becoming overly elaborate.

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Swift watched the game from a private suite as Kelce began another NFL season with the Chiefs. Kansas City defeated Denver 31-10 in the season opener.

She was joined in the suite by friends and family, including actor Tom Cruise, who also attended the couple’s wedding in July.

The appearance came just over a week after Swift and Kelce were seen together on a New York City date night. The couple were photographed at Ambassadors Clubhouse in Manhattan’s NoMad neighbourhood on 6 September, making the Chiefs game their latest public outing together.

Also Read | Travis Kelce opens up about NYC wedding with Taylor Swift for the first time

Swift’s presence at Arrowhead Stadium also came as fans were watching closely for signs of her post-wedding life. While the couple have been seen together since their marriage, they have kept many details of the ceremony private, including official photographs from their wedding. Reports have confirmed that both wore Christian Dior Haute Couture designed by Jonathan Anderson for the ceremony.

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About the Author Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She...Read More ✕ Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay.

She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis.

Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent.

Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.

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