Global superstar Taylor Swift is in talks to perform at Jeet Adani's pre-wedding festivities, marking her first concert in India. Will this be the performance fans have been waiting for?

Globally renowned singer Taylor Swift is expected to perform in India for the first time soon. She has been invited to perform at the pre-wedding celebrations of businessman Gautam Adani's son, Jeet Adani. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: Taylor Swift net worth skyrockets to beat Rihanna as richest female musician in the world

As reported by News18 citing sources, “Yes, this is true. Taylor Swift’s team is in talks with the Adanis to perform at one of the pre-wedding festivities of Jeet Adani and Diva Shah. Even though Taylor has not confirmed her presence as of now, talks are underway and looks like the grand wedding will mark her first performance in India." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Mint could not independently verify the development.

Gautam Adani’s son, Jeet Adani, got engaged to Diva Shah in March 2023 during a private ceremony in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. The couple is expected to marry later this year.

Who is Taylor Swift? Taylor Swift is an American singer-songwriter known for her versatile music style, which spans genres like country, pop, and indie. She gained immense popularity with hits such as Cruel Summer, Blank Space, Love Story, Lover, and Shake It Off. With a massive global fan base, including a significant following in India, Swift has yet to perform in the country. Her recent Eras Tour did not include India, and only featured stops in Singapore and Japan within Asia. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Taylor's love for India In an old interview with Asos Magazine, American singer Taylor Swift has shared her appreciation for Indian culture and traditions. She noted that she enjoys cooking Indian food for her vegetarian friends. “I make a really good Indian roasted cauliflower for my vegetarian friends, which they request when they come over. I roast the cauliflower in olive oil and add a yoghurt sauce with spices and pine nuts," she told Asos Magazine in an interview in 2022.

During an interview with TOI, she also mentioned her interest in visiting a culture-rich country. “I have heard a lot about the Taj Mahal, Kashmir, Delhi, and South India. I like historic monuments. They depict so much about a particular culture. I am a travel junkie who loves to explore a lot of local food and style. I would love to taste some great Indian food. I would love to sing for a Bollywood movie. I am open to offers and learning a few Hindi words," she said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}