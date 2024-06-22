Taylor Swift poses with Prince William, royal kids amid London show, wishes him ’Happy Bday M8!’

Taylor Swift shared a selfie with Prince William on Saturday. She also wished the prince on his 42nd birthday. “Happy Bday M8! London shows are off to a splendid start,” she captioned the photo which has garnered 12.5 million views so far.

Taylor Swift took to X to share the selfie. She also wished UK Prince William on his 42nd birthday.
Taylor Swift took to X to share the selfie. She also wished UK Prince William on his 42nd birthday.(REUTERS)

Pop sensation Taylor Swift was all smiles as she posed with UK's Prince William for a photo at the first night of Swift's Eras tour in London on Friday. William's children, Charlotte and George, and Swift's partner Travis Kelce were also in the frame.

Swift took to X to share the selfie. She also wished the prince on his 42nd birthday. "Happy Bday M8! London shows are off to a splendid start," she captioned the photo. The post has already garnered 12.5 million views.

The social media account of the Prince and Princess of Wales posted another photo with Swift and said, “Thank you Taylor Swift for a great evening! #LondonTSTheErastour.”

Ahead of the first of her eight shows at London's Wembley Stadium, the city published a special version of its distinctive London Underground map to mark the occasion, and the "Changing of the Guard" ceremony at Buckingham Palace featured a military band rendition of one of her songs.

As the Swift and William shared their selfie on Saturday, several social media users widely circulated a dated video of the jamming on a stage.

"The moment Taylor Swift and Prince William joined Bon Jovi on stage to sing 'Living On A Prayer" at a @centrepointuk charity fundraiser 🧡," a user posted.

Swift is scheduled to perform three nights starting Friday, and will return to Wembley for five nights in August to close the tour's European leg. London is the only city on the tour where Swift is stopping twice.

The area around Wembley was transformed for the shows, with fans posing in front of a giant mural of the singer and traveling stairs christened "Swiftie Steps." Swift announced that 88,446 people were in attendance at Friday's show in what she called “the most exhilarating city in the world.”

(With inputs from agencies)

