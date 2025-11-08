Taylor Swift’s favourite bread might help lower cholesterol and blood pressure

Taylor Swift, 35, has revealed her latest passion — baking sourdough bread — and it turns out her hobby might come with some surprising health benefits. “Sourdough has taken over my life in a huge way,” Swift said on an episode of her fiancé Travis Kelce’s New Heights podcast. “I’m really talking about bread 60% of the time.”

The singer shared that she has been experimenting with creative flavours such as lemon blueberry, cinnamon swirl, and funfetti “because the girls love everything rainbow.” Kelce’s favourite loaf, however, is the regular one — with blueberry as a close second.

Swift’s sourdough even stars in her music video Swift’s homemade bread made a brief appearance in her music video for The Fate of Ophelia. The loaf was seen sitting on a “Parisian” table setup beside a peach and pearls.

Filming the video was “a really important day,” she said, adding proudly, “My bread is a star.”

What makes sourdough special Sourdough is made from flour, water, salt, and a “starter” — a fermented mix of flour and water that naturally produces yeast and bacteria. Unlike most commercial breads, it doesn’t use added yeast or chemicals.

During fermentation, proteins in the flour break down into peptides that may help lower blood pressure — similar to the effect of some medicines. Sourdough also contains GABA, a compound known to calm the nervous system.

Health benefits of sourdough Experts say sourdough acts as a prebiotic, feeding the good bacteria in the gut. This supports digestion, reduces inflammation, and can improve heart health.

Because the fermentation process breaks down gluten and starch, sourdough is also easier to digest and less likely to cause bloating.

Its slow fermentation helps control blood sugar levels by releasing sugars gradually into the bloodstream, making it a good choice for people managing diabetes or insulin resistance.

Additionally, sourdough helps the body absorb minerals like iron, zinc, and magnesium more effectively, while reducing compounds that block nutrient absorption.

Each slice has around 80–100 calories and 1–2 grams of fibre. Whole-grain sourdoughs are even better — they contain soluble fibre that helps lower cholesterol by binding to it in the digestive system.