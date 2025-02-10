Taylor Swift’s stern 3-word response to Eagles fans’ boos at Super Bowl 2025

Taylor Swift was met with loud boos from Philadelphia Eagles' fans after being shown on the jumbotron at Caesars Superdome during the 2025 Super Bowl on February 9. The "Fortnight" singer, attending the game to support her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce, was caught off guard when the crowd erupted in jeers.

The reaction came as Swift appeared in her luxury suite. A visibly surprised Swift was seen mouthing, “What’s going on?” as she gave a side-eye reaction to the crowd’s response.

Advertisement

Despite the boos, Swift remained composed, smiling as she continued watching the game.

Chiefs’ crushing defeat The negative reaction from Eagles fans stemmed from Swift’s support for the Chiefs, which suffered a heavy 40-22 defeat to Philadelphia. The Eagles dominated early, leaving the Chiefs scoreless at halftime and up by 24 points.

Donald Trump weighs in US President Donald Trump took to Truth Social to mock Swift’s reception, writing: “The only one that had a tougher night than the Kansas City Chiefs was Taylor Swift. She got BOOED out of the stadium. MAGA is very unforgiving!”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Trump also shared a video comparing the crowd’s reaction to Swift with the cheers he received when shown on the jumbotron before the national anthem.

Advertisement

Trump and Swift have been at odds since the chart-topping singer endorsed former Vice President Kamala Harris last September.

Support from Serena Williams Swift’s friend and tennis legend Serena Williams quickly came to her defense, posting on X: “I love you @taylorswift13 don’t listen to those boos!!”

Advertisement

Travis Kelce ‘heartbroken’ over Swift’s reception A source close to Kelce later told the Daily Mail, as reported by The Standard, that he was “heartbroken” watching Swift face the hostility, adding that he “felt helpless” as the incident unfolded.

"He always protects her and it broke his heart. He was already having a tough night and the fact that the stadium was predominantly Eagles fans didn't help."

Swift had previously attended the 2024 Super Bowl in Las Vegas, where Kelce and the Chiefs secured their second consecutive championship. However, their hopes for a historic three-peat in 2025 were dashed by the Eagles’ dominant performance.

Advertisement