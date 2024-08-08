Taylor Swift’s three concerts in Austria cancelled due to ‘terror threat’, says organizer

Taylor Swift's three concerts in Austria were cancelled amid threats of a terror attack. Police have begun investigation and two suspects have been detained so far

Updated8 Aug 2024, 06:45 AM IST
File image of American singer Taylor Swift performing at the Wembley Stadium in London as part of her Eras Tour, earlier this year.
File image of American singer Taylor Swift performing at the Wembley Stadium in London as part of her Eras Tour, earlier this year.(Photo by Scott A Garfitt / Invision / AP)

Taylor Swift's three concerts in Vienna (Austria) this week were cancelled after government confirmation of a planned attack at the stadium, the organizer notified ticketholders, Reuters reported.

“With confirmation from government officials of a planned terrorist attack at Ernst Happel Stadium, we have no choice but to cancel the three scheduled shows for everyone’s safety,” Barracuda.music said in a post on Instagram, late on August 7.

They said that all tickets would be automatically refunded, it added. Two people suspected to be involved in the matter were arrested by the Austrian police on Wednesday. One of the two suspects in the case is an Austrian youngster who had pledged allegiance to the Islamic state, Franz Ruf, the director general for public security told Reuters.

"During our investigations, we identified preparatory actions and noted that the 19-year-old suspect had a particular focus on the Taylor Swift concerts in Vienna," Ruf was quoted as saying by Reuters.

Police have begun an investigation into the matter and conducted a search at the residence of one of the suspects in Ternitz, Lower Austria, and were analysing items from the home.

Taylor Swift concerts in Vienna

Before the terror attack threat, Taylor Swift concerts were scheduled to take place in Vienna from Thursday to Saturday with police expecting around 65,000 attendees each day.

The scheduled concerts in Vienna are part of Taylor Swift's record-breaking Eras Tour. The world-popular tour by the American singer-songwriter started on March 17, 2023, in Glendale, Arizona, U.S., and is set to conclude on Dec. 8, 2024, in Vancouver, Canada.

Just like earlier concerts of the Eras Tour, Swift's concerts in Europe have also gained massive success. Most of her shows in Europe have been sold-out, be it Dublin or Vienna. After Vienna, Taylor Swift will appear in London for her size concerts scheduled at Wembley Stadium, starting on Aug. 15.

(With inputs from Reuters)

First Published:8 Aug 2024, 06:45 AM IST
