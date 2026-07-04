Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce all set to get married, guests begin arriving at Madison Square Garden – See more details here

Pop superstar Taylor Swift and NFL star Travis Kelce have reportedly begun their wedding celebrations at New York City's iconic Madison Square Garden, marking the culmination of months of speculation surrounding what is expected to be one of the most closely watched celebrity weddings in recent memory.

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce set to tie the knot today While neither Swift nor Kelce has publicly confirmed details of their nuptials, multiple media reports and law enforcement sources familiar with the security arrangements indicate that the couple's wedding festivities will span two days, beginning with a private rehearsal dinner and culminating in a large-scale ceremony and reception.

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What time is Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding scheduled to start? ⌵ The main wedding event is scheduled to begin at approximately 5 PM local time. 2 Why is there a no-phones policy at the Swift-Kelce wedding? ⌵ The no-phones policy is in place to maintain privacy and prevent the release of photographs and videos from inside the venue. 3 How much are Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce spending on their wedding? ⌵ Their wedding is estimated to cost between ₹143 crore and ₹191 crore, with various expenses including venue, décor, and catering. 4 Who is on the guest list for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding? ⌵ The guest list includes numerous celebrities from the entertainment and sports industries, but specific details about attendees remain largely unconfirmed. 5 Should guests expect any security measures during the wedding celebrations? ⌵ Yes, extensive security preparations involving multiple police forces have been implemented, including road closures and heightened measures around Madison Square Garden.

Also Read | Taylor Swift's alleged Madison Square Garden wedding draws criticism

According to reports, around 100 guests attended an intimate rehearsal dinner held on Thursday evening at the Infosys Theater within Madison Square Garden. The main wedding celebrations are expected to take place on Friday, with as many as 1,000 guests anticipated to attend the ceremony and reception.

View full Image View full Image People arrive at Madison Square Garden, the reported venue for the wedding celebrations of pop singer Taylor Swift and pro-athlete Travis Kelce, in New York City on July 3, 2026. Swift and Kelce's official wedding plans are tightly under wraps, but New York is bracing to host the celebrity marriage of the year this week at Madison Square Garden. The wedding will reportedly take place Friday with a star-studded guest list of around 1,000, including models Gigi Hadid and Cara Delevingne, singer Selena Gomez, and actress Zoe Kravitz -- all known to be close Swift pals -- and Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs teammates. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) ( AFP )

Preparations at the 22,000-seat arena have fuelled widespread speculation in recent days. Workers were reportedly seen transforming parts of the venue with elaborate decorations, extensive floral arrangements and custom-built installations as security around the site was significantly tightened.

When will the wedding begin? Documents obtained by The Associated Press and confirmed by multiple outlets indicate that the main event is scheduled to begin at approximately 5 PM local time and could continue until the early hours of Saturday morning. City authorities also approved special permits for road closures around Madison Square Garden from 2 July to 4 July to facilitate security and logistics.

The scale of the operation has prompted substantial security preparations involving the New York Police Department, Amtrak Police, and Metropolitan Transportation Authority Police. Officials have declined to publicly discuss operational details, citing security concerns.

No phone policy Reports have also suggested that the celebrations will follow a strict no-phones policy, with guests expected to adhere to extensive privacy protocols designed to limit the release of photographs and videos from inside the venue.

Also Read | How much are Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce spending on their NYC wedding?

Who all has the couple invited? The guest list is expected to include a wide range of celebrities from the entertainment, sports and media worlds, although many reports regarding specific attendees remain unconfirmed. Speculation surrounding invitations has become so intense that New York Knicks player Josh Hart publicly denied reports that he and several teammates had been invited to the celebrations, dismissing the claims as "fake news".

Various celebrities such as Jason Sudeikis, Benson Boone, Joe Buck nd Michelle Beisner,Jimmy Fallon, Ethan Hawke and Ryan Hawke, Hugh Grant with Anna Elisabet Eberstein, and various others were seen entering the venue.

View full Image View full Image Jason Sudeikis arrives at Madison Square Garden, the venue for the reported wedding celebrations of singer Taylor Swift and National Football League (NFL) player Travis Kelce, in New York, U.S., July 3, 2026. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid ( REUTERS )

View full Image View full Image NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 2: Hugh Grant and Anna Elisabet Eberstein arrive at Madison Square Garden on July 2, 2026 in New York City. According to reports, several permits have been filed with New York City around the venue. There have been unconfirmed reports that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce will be celebrating their wedding in the area. Roy Rochlin/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Roy Rochlin / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP) ( Getty Images via AFP )

View full Image View full Image Benson Boone arrives at Madison Square Garden, the venue for the reported wedding celebrations of singer Taylor Swift and National Football League (NFL) player Travis Kelce, in New York, U.S., July 3, 2026. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid ( REUTERS )

View full Image View full Image Ethan Hawke and Ryan Hawke arrive at Madison Square Garden, the venue for the reported wedding celebrations of singer Taylor Swift and National Football League (NFL) player Travis Kelce, in New York, U.S., July 3, 2026. REUTERS/Angelina Katsanis ( REUTERS )

View full Image View full Image Jimmy Fallon arrives at Madison Square Garden, the venue for the reported wedding celebrations of singer Taylor Swift and National Football League (NFL) player Travis Kelce, in New York, U.S., July 3, 2026. REUTERS/Carlos Barria ( REUTERS )

View full Image View full Image Joe Buck and Michelle Beisner-Buck arrive at Madison Square Garden, the venue for the reported wedding celebrations of singer Taylor Swift and National Football League (NFL) player Travis Kelce, in New York, U.S., July 3, 2026. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid ( REUTERS )

More about the couple Swift, one of the world's best-selling music artists, and Kelce, a star tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs, have been among the most high-profile celebrity couples since they publicly confirmed their relationship in 2023. Their relationship has generated enormous public interest, frequently dominating entertainment and sports headlines alike.

View full Image View full Image Taylor Swift fans hold signs outside of Madison Square Garden ahead of a reported wedding between singer Taylor Swift and National Football League player Travis Kelce on Friday, July 3, 2026, in New York. (AP Photo/Ryan Murphy) ( AP Photo/Ryan Murphy )

The reported wedding celebrations have also created logistical challenges in Manhattan, with temporary road closures and heightened security measures affecting commuters and local businesses during the busy Independence Day holiday period. Authorities have said the arrangements are necessary to manage large crowds and ensure public safety.

Despite the extraordinary level of public attention, Swift and Kelce have largely remained silent amid speculation about their wedding plans, opting instead to maintain a high degree of privacy about the celebrations.