Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce get engaged after 2 years of romance: Here's look at their networth, what they own

Pop superstar Taylor Swift and National Football League player Travis Kelce are engaged to be married, the couple announced on social media on Tuesday.

Advertisement

In a joint Instagram post, the pair wrote: "Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married," along with photos showing the Kansas City Chiefs player proposing to Swift.

Photos showed the American couple in a garden of pink and white flowers. One image showed Kelce on one knee looking up at Swift, and another featured a large ring on Swift's left hand. A snippet of Swift's song "So High School" played in the background of the post.

Here's look at their networth: According to Forbes, Taylor Swift has a net worth of $1.6 billion, listing her among the top celebrities in Hollywood. Swift, who has bagged several honors during her career, emerged as a billionaire in October 2023. This happened after the major success of her Eras Tour, as well as the value of her music catalog. She is currently the richest female musician in the world.

Advertisement

As per Forbes, her total earnings include about $800 million from royalties and touring, as well as $600 million from her music catalog. Besides this, she holds properties worth $110 million.

The 35-year-old, who began his journey with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2013, has total earnings of $90 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. He is valued among the top tight ends in the US and played a major role in helping the side bag Super Bowls LIV and LVII.

Apart from this, Kelce has received several NFL records to his name, including the title for fastest tight end to get to 10,000 career receiving yards. Last year, he signed a two-year, $34.25 million extension with the the team.