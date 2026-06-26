Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce wedding rumours at Madison Square Garden spark backlash. Fans call it 'tacky'

Speculation surrounding the highly anticipated wedding of pop superstar Taylor Swift and NFL player Travis Kelce has reached a fever pitch after reports emerged that permits had been filed to close streets around New York City's Madison Square Garden (MSG) during the upcoming Fourth of July holiday weekend.

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce wedding rumours at Madison Square Garden spark backlash The reports have fuelled widespread discussion online, with many fans expressing surprise and scepticism over the possibility of the couple choosing one of the world's most famous sporting and entertainment venues for their wedding celebrations.

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Dora Pekec, a spokesperson for New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani's office, confirmed that a permit application was submitted earlier this month seeking road closures around Madison Square Garden from 2 to 4 July. While officials have not disclosed the identity of the applicant, multiple media outlets, including The New York Times, have reported that preparations may be underway for a major event linked to Swift and Kelce's long-rumoured wedding celebrations.

The reports gained further traction after claims that several members of Kelce's team, the Kansas City Chiefs, had reserved accommodation in Manhattan for the holiday weekend. Additional reports have suggested that Amtrak police officers stationed at Penn Station, located beneath Madison Square Garden, have been informed to expect heightened activity linked to a possible Swift-Kelce wedding event.

According to reports first published by The New York Times, Swift and Kelce may host an intimate gathering of approximately 100 guests on 2 July, followed by a significantly larger celebration on 3 July that could include live performances and hundreds of attendees. Event permits reportedly request space for between 500 and 999 guests, along with temporary structures and street closures surrounding the venue.

Neither Swift nor Kelce has publicly confirmed any wedding plans. The couple, who announced their engagement in August 2025 after nearly two years of dating, have largely kept details of their relationship and future plans private.

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Internet reactions to this speculation However, the prospect of a wedding at Madison Square Garden has divided opinion online, with many social media users questioning whether the iconic arena is an appropriate setting for a wedding ceremony.

One user wrote, "Getting married at Madison Square Garden is somehow iconic but the tackiest thing imaginable. No grass, no trees, no blue sky, no golden hour… just fluorescent lights, concrete, and an arena in the middle of NY. It feels cold and disconnected from the whole idea of romance (sic)."

Another compared the rumours to a Hollywood script, posting, "The biggest pop star in the world is getting married at Madison Square Garden on Fourth of July weekend during the 250th anniversary of America" sounds like the convoluted set up to the story that the voice over guy would give in a 90s action movie trailer (sic)."

Some fans remained unconvinced that Madison Square Garden would ultimately host the ceremony. One user speculated, "When she ends up choosing Rose Garden over Madison Square and all of this turns out to be a red herring to deflect that crowd (sic)."

Others were more direct in their criticism. Social media posts included reactions such as "madison square garden is really the venue? ugh (sic).", "getting married at madison square garden is so dystopian (sic)", and "getting married at madison square garden seems kinda tacky (sic)."

Questions over privacy also emerged, with one commentator writing, “Beyond narcissistic. Anyone who truly wanted a ‘private’ wedding would not do it at f---ng Madison Square Garden and close down all surrounding streets, voluntarily making it part of the news cycle (sic).”

Another user questioned the practicality of the venue, posting, “Why would you have a wedding event for 100 people at Madison Square Garden? Why would you get married at Madison Square Garden. It has no atmosphere at all, I mean it’s great for huge sports stuff and big concerts but it’s not like Radio City Music Hall or anything (sic).”

Additional criticism continued to circulate online, with one fan writing, “now that it’s confirmed… getting married at madison square garden is so corny like i understand security issues but there’s gotta be somewhere better 😭 (sic).”