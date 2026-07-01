Tea estates, monasteries and mountains: Why Northeast India is winning over Indian travellers

Northeast India is increasingly emerging as one of the country’s most compelling frontiers for hospitality development. Despite its exceptional natural appeal, cultural diversity, wildlife, tea tourism, adventure, religious tourism, festivals, and wellness-led experiences, the region accounted for only 0.43% of India’s domestic tourist visits and 1.17% of foreign tourist visits in 2024, as per Northeast India: A Hidden Gem for Tourism Potential – a recent report released by Anarock HFV.
Here's a look at why Northeast India is attracting growing interest from developers, even though the region has historically remained underrepresented for long in India's tourism landscape.
From a hospitality supply perspective as well, it remains significantly underpenetrated, with just 1.7% of India’s branded hotel inventory as of March 2026.
“However, this is precisely what makes the opportunity interesting. Improving road, rail, and air connectivity, stronger policy support, and rising demand for authentic, experience-led travel are helping bring several destinations across the Northeast into sharper focus for developers,” explains Akash Datta. Managing Director (South Asia), HVS ANAROCK
Though Northeast India is witnessing a significant rise in tourism, it does not mean that established leisure markets such as Goa and Kerala will lose their appeal or charm. In fact, Goa welcomed nearly 10.8 million tourists in 2025, while Kerala recorded over 25 million domestic tourist visits, reaffirming the continued strength of these mature destinations.
“What is changing is that India’s leisure demand is expanding, and travelers are increasingly willing to explore newer destinations beyond the traditional favorites. For hospitality developers, therefore, the Northeast is not a replacement for Goa or Kerala; it is an addition to India’s growing leisure and experiential tourism story,” Datta concludes.
Based on the report and the best practices adopted by Kerala, Rajasthan, and Gujarat, here are five key lessons Northeast India can take from each state's tourism playbook.
Build a strong destination brand: Kerala's "God's Own Country" campaign created a globally recognisable identity. Northeast India needs a unified brand while allowing each state to retain its unique character.
Scale responsible and community tourism: Kerala successfully integrated local communities into tourism through homestays, village experiences, and responsible tourism initiatives.
Develop wellness as a premium offering: Kerala transformed Ayurveda into a global tourism product. The Northeast can similarly package indigenous healing traditions, yoga retreats, etc.
Encourage longer stays through tourism circuits: Kerala links beaches, backwaters, hill stations, and wildlife into seamless itineraries. Similarly, Northeast states can create multi-state circuits combining tea estates, monasteries, wildlife, and tribal villages.
Turn heritage into hospitality: Rajasthan converted forts, palaces, and havelis into luxury hotels. Northeast India can similarly restore colonial tea bungalows, tribal heritage homes, monasteries, and historic buildings as boutique stays.
Create iconic festivals that attract global visitors: Events like the Jaipur Literature Festival, Pushkar Fair, and Desert Festival draw tourists beyond sightseeing. The Hornbill Festival, Bihu, Sangai Festival, and Cherry Blossom Festival can be scaled into international attractions.