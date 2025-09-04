Teachers Day 2025: Express gratitude for your gurus with these top 20 heartfelt school assembly quotes and speeches

Teachers Day 2025: Teachers Day allows students to express gratitude and appreciation for their teachers' dedication, guidance, and inspiration.

What is Teachers Day and why do we celebrate it? Teachers' Day marks the birth anniversary of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, a renowned scholar, teacher, and India’s second President, who believed that “teachers should be the best minds in the country.”

It is celebrated each year on September 5 in India to honour the invaluable contribution of the gurus who shape young minds and the future of the country.

Teachers Day Speech for School Assembly (Short & Simple) A teacher takes a hand, opens a mind, and touches a heart.

Teaching is the profession that teaches all other professions.

A good teacher is like a candle—it consumes itself to light the way for others.

Teachers inspire dreams, shape lives, and build the future.

The influence of a good teacher can never be erased.

Teachers plant seeds of knowledge that grow forever.

Behind every successful person is a teacher who believed in them first.

Education is not just about learning facts; it’s about training the mind to think—thanks to teachers who make it possible.

A teacher’s job is to take a bunch of live wires and see that they are well-grounded.

Teaching kids to count is fine, but teaching them what counts is best.

One book, one pen, one child, and one teacher can change the world.

Teachers are the silent architects of the nation’s future.

The best teachers teach from the heart, not from the book.

A teacher’s impact goes beyond the classroom—it lasts a lifetime.

To teach is to touch lives forever.

Teachers don’t just teach; they inspire curiosity, creativity, and courage.

The art of teaching is the art of awakening the joy of learning.

Teachers sow love, nurture minds, and reap success.

A teacher sees what you can be, not just what you are.

Teachers turn mirrors into windows of opportunity.

Heartfelt school assembly speeches Speech 1 On this Teacher's Day, I want to take a moment to thank the guiding lights of our lives—our teachers. They are the ones who believe in us even when we doubt ourselves. As someone once said, “The influence of a good teacher can never be erased.”

Dear teachers, you not only teach us lessons from books but also values that shape us as human beings. Your patience, dedication, and love make learning a beautiful journey. On behalf of all students, I wish you a very Happy Teacher’s Day and thank you for everything you do for us.

Speech 2 Today, as we celebrate Teacher's Day, we remember the words: “A teacher takes a hand, opens a mind, and touches a heart.”

Our teachers are like candles that burn to give us light. They help us dream big, guide us when we are lost, and celebrate our every success. Their contribution goes beyond classrooms; they shape the future of the nation.

Thank you, dear teachers, for being our role models. We are truly blessed to have you in our lives. Happy Teacher’s Day!

Speech 3 On this special day, I want to share a thought: “The best teachers teach from the heart, not from the book.”

Our teachers are the reason we learn, grow, and become better every day. They teach us lessons of kindness, honesty, and courage along with academics. Their encouragement gives us confidence to face the world.