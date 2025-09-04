Teachers Day 2025: Express gratitude for your gurus with these top 20 heartfelt school assembly quotes and speeches

Teachers Day 2025: Teachers Day allows students to express gratitude and appreciation for their teachers' dedication, guidance, and inspiration.
Teachers' Day marks the birth anniversary of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, a renowned scholar, teacher, and India’s second President, who believed that “teachers should be the best minds in the country.”
It is celebrated each year on September 5 in India to honour the invaluable contribution of the gurus who shape young minds and the future of the country.
On this Teacher's Day, I want to take a moment to thank the guiding lights of our lives—our teachers. They are the ones who believe in us even when we doubt ourselves. As someone once said, “The influence of a good teacher can never be erased.”
Dear teachers, you not only teach us lessons from books but also values that shape us as human beings. Your patience, dedication, and love make learning a beautiful journey. On behalf of all students, I wish you a very Happy Teacher’s Day and thank you for everything you do for us.
Today, as we celebrate Teacher's Day, we remember the words: “A teacher takes a hand, opens a mind, and touches a heart.”
Our teachers are like candles that burn to give us light. They help us dream big, guide us when we are lost, and celebrate our every success. Their contribution goes beyond classrooms; they shape the future of the nation.
Thank you, dear teachers, for being our role models. We are truly blessed to have you in our lives. Happy Teacher’s Day!
On this special day, I want to share a thought: “The best teachers teach from the heart, not from the book.”
Our teachers are the reason we learn, grow, and become better every day. They teach us lessons of kindness, honesty, and courage along with academics. Their encouragement gives us confidence to face the world.
So today, we salute all our teachers for their hard work and dedication. Thank you for shaping our future with so much love and care. Happy Teacher’s Day to all of you!