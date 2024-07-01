Team India Hai Hum: AR Rahman launches new song to celebrate T20 World Cup victory

Legendary music composer AR Rahman on Sunday released song to pay tribute to team India after winning T20 World Cup 2024

Livemint
First Published11:32 AM IST
Screenshot of the video of AR Rahman's song 'Team India Hain Hum' as part to pay tribute to the Men in Blue.
Screenshot of the video of AR Rahman’s song ’Team India Hain Hum’ as part to pay tribute to the Men in Blue. (YouTube)

Legendary music composer and singer AR Rahman paid tribute to Team India after winning T20 World Cup trophy in his own way. The Oscar-winning singer on Sunday released an ecstatic video of his song ‘Team India Hain Hum’ to congratulate team Indian players.

“Celebrating India’s #T20IWorldCup win. Enjoy our #TeamIndia song performance,” wrote AR Rahman on X while sharing the link of the video.

Team India on Saturday registered a remarkable victory against South Africa to lift the ICC T20 World Cup trophy for the second time. The victory ended 17 years of wait for millions of Indians. India's victory was followed by the retirement announcement of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. 

 

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
