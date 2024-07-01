Legendary music composer AR Rahman on Sunday released song to pay tribute to team India after winning T20 World Cup 2024

Legendary music composer and singer AR Rahman paid tribute to Team India after winning T20 World Cup trophy in his own way. The Oscar-winning singer on Sunday released an ecstatic video of his song ‘Team India Hain Hum’ to congratulate team Indian players. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Celebrating India’s #T20IWorldCup win. Enjoy our #TeamIndia song performance," wrote AR Rahman on X while sharing the link of the video.

Team India on Saturday registered a remarkable victory against South Africa to lift the ICC T20 World Cup trophy for the second time. The victory ended 17 years of wait for millions of Indians. India's victory was followed by the retirement announcement of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!