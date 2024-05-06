Team India T20 World Cup 2024 jersey images leaked; netizens give mixed reactions
The leaked images of team India's T20 World Cup jerseys has sparked a huge discussion on social media with many applauding the new designs. A lot of users expressed their disappointment with the new design
After the announcement of India's T20 World Cup 2024 squad, cricket fans are keenly waiting for the first look at the jersey for the Indian cricket team. A few images of Indian jerseys have gone viral on the internet. Social media users have even expressed their reactions to the viral photos.