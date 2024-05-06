After the announcement of India's T20 World Cup 2024 squad, cricket fans are keenly waiting for the first look at the jersey for the Indian cricket team. A few images of Indian jerseys have gone viral on the internet. Social media users have even expressed their reactions to the viral photos.

In the viral images, it can be seen that the jersey has a tri-colour stripes on a v-shaped neck. Unlike a complete blue colour, the jersey has a combination of blue and saffron colour. People can also see the traditional three stripes of sports apparel giant Adidas on the jersey.

Also Read: Virat Kohli bows down to Dinesh Karthik as he reclaims Orange Cap; netizens say ‘KING for a Reason’

The leaked images of team India T20 World Cup jerseys have received a mix response from netizens. As many of them have applauded the new jersey several others have criticised the new look.

A social media user expressed his dissappointment with the new design and wrote, “behd he bakwas hai yeh."

“Tawba tawba saraaa mood karab hogya kisne design kia??" wrote another user.

Also Read: Team India gets critical tips from Sourav Ganguly ahead of T20 World Cup, 'My only advice to them is...'

Another user applauded the new design by laying emphasis on the v-shape neck of the jersey. “Wow! Lovely jersey in a V-shaped neck."

“Nice...." wrote another user.

“Pathetic" wrote another X user.

T20 World Cup 2024: Team India squad announcement

Cricket fans are keenly waiting for updates on team India and T20 World Cup. The excitement around the international tournament reached to another level after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the list of 15 cricketers who will be the part of T20 World Cup 2024 Team India squad. In addition to the 15 men, BCCI has also named four reserves who will travel with the team.

Highly-anticipated cricketers Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube and Yuzvendra Chahal made their return to the Indian team. Whereas, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Shubman Gill were nowhere to be found on the list. Rinku Singh's absence in the team has been seen as a major surprise by the cricket fans.

Other cricketers mentioned on the list are Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj and Arshdeep Singh and four spinners Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Amazon Summer Sale is here! Splurge and save now! Click Here!