Who is Ankur Jain's wife, WWE star Erika Hammond? Bilt founder gets married in lavish wedding in Egypt
Ankur Jain and Erika Hammond had a grand wedding near the Egyptian pyramids, with pre-wedding festivities in South Africa.
Billionaire Ankur Jain and former WWE wrestler Erika Hammond celebrated their love in a spectacular 'blitz and glam' wedding extravaganza, set against the breathtaking backdrop of the Egyptian pyramids. Jain who is the Founder and CEO of Bilt Rewards married Erika in presence of about 130 people. In addition to the wedding ceremony, the pre-wedding festivities were equally extravagant. These included a safari dinner in the heart of the South African jungle, as well as an adventurous jungle safari experience. The three-day safari excursion in South Africa reportedly costed a whooping $2,000 per night, The Sun US has reported. After the three-day SA trip, the couple then flew to Egypt in a private jet along with their guests.