Billionaire Ankur Jain and former WWE wrestler Erika Hammond celebrated their love in a spectacular 'blitz and glam' wedding extravaganza, set against the breathtaking backdrop of the Egyptian pyramids. Jain who is the Founder and CEO of Bilt Rewards married Erika in presence of about 130 people. In addition to the wedding ceremony, the pre-wedding festivities were equally extravagant. These included a safari dinner in the heart of the South African jungle, as well as an adventurous jungle safari experience. The three-day safari excursion in South Africa reportedly costed a whooping $2,000 per night, The Sun US has reported. After the three-day SA trip, the couple then flew to Egypt in a private jet along with their guests.

As per The Sun US, Erika, 32 met Jain, 33 when the businessman began working out at the celebrity-favored gym Rumble Boxing, where she was a fitness instructor.

“My first pitch to Erika for the wedding was to get married in space," Jain told People, to which she said, “I don't want to die on my wedding day!"

Speaking to People, Jain added, “We’re New Yorkers and there's something so special about being in a completely different world environment. So we decided, our wedding is about having a moment together to celebrate the new beginning, having a really special party with our friends somewhere where you're in a different world." Speaking on his wedding in Egypt, he added, “I’m obsessed with ancient history and society."

Further adding he told People, “We're not traditional wedding people. Why do you have to spend $20,000 on flowers? It doesn’t make sense. And none of that should matter when you're getting an opportunity to sit and have dinner at the base of the pyramids!"

Who is Erika Hammond?

Erika Hammond is a former WWE NXT Diva. Following her departure from WWE, she became a successful fitness coach. Earlier in Los Angeles, she then moved to New York to join Rumble Boxing as a founding trainer, Athletech News has reported. She met Arun in Rumble when she was the fitness instructor there. As per her Instagram post, she is currently the founding member of Rumble. The Athletech News report also stated that Hammond was also part of creating an app named Strong by Erika which is a boxing-inspired group fitness class. Hammond is also created Knockout, a boxing-inspired group fitness class offered at designated Equinox locations in New York City.

