Tech employee whines about work from office demand during notice period; netizens: ‘Chill, relax, take many breaks'

A Redditor sparked discussions online after his Human Resources team mandated work from office during notice period. The tech company, which had been following hybrid model, had permitted remote service previously. Seeking suggestions and expressing concerns over commuting 25 km daily, the user said that he is struggling between managing interviews amid rigorous compliance to strict rules.

The tech employee decided to leave the company after 3.5 years and in a social media post stated, “I decided to resign from my current company where I worked for more than 3.5 years. Every one here follow hybrid model and Infact we can ask for wfh if there is any reason.”

Discussing the recent compulsory work from office requirement and inability to take leaves during notice period, he wrote, “Had a call with HR and told me that I have to come to office daily till my notice period ends and I can't take more than 1 leave in a month within 90 days of NP.”

Concluding the post with an attached email from the organisation, he added, “I can't go to office daily as I'm giving interviews and also completing all task within timeline, My office is 25km away from where i stay(sic).”

'Go to office, chill, relax, take many casual breaks, disrupts team's work' A frenzy of suggestions and reactions poured online as a user wrote, “Every indian company turns bitter the moment you hand in your resignation.”

Another user remarked, “That's why it is better to take up interviews and inform the company hr / panelist about 90 days NP and then resign if you get an offer. It is kind of hard to get interviews, I know, but not impossible and much safer this way.”

A third user replied, “Take my advice with a pinch of salt. Go to office and tell everyone a hundred times how happy you are that you are leaving the org. Give a treat to celebrate your resignation. Chill out, relax and take so many casual breaks with colleagues that it disrupts your team's work. Your manager will be glad to get you off his back and allow you to WFH for the remainder of your notice period.”

