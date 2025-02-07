Techie calls Bengaluru job offer with 87% salary hike ‘lowball’; read to know why

An aspiring candidate who was interviewed for a vacant job position at a company in Bengaluru in October last year was finally given an offer, after a gap of over three months.

In a post on Reddit, the candidate said after being interviewed last October and furnishing all documents and offer letters of previous employment, the HR department went silent.

Surprisingly, the HR contacted the person after three months and mailed the job offer. It included an 87 per cent hike in salary from the candidate’s current pay but was for a lower position.

Advertisement

The candidate called the offer “lowball" and sought advice on Reddit whether to accept the offer or not.

Photo: Reddit

Advertisement

The viral post said the candidate was interviewed at “G**d**n S**hs in October for Associate role- Compliance” at Bengaluru and it went “very well”.

After 5-6 days, the HR sent him a mail, seeking all salary documents and offer letter of all previous employments. The HR also removed internship experience and said that “we can only give Analyst role”, said the post.

After that the HR went silent and “suddenly in mid January they called me and sent a new job link for Analyst role and asked me to apply so that they can process my application”, it added.

Advertisement

After some days, the HR again called the candidate and asked if he was still interested and extended the same job offer which was discussed earlier.

The candidate further said he was pissed off with the company’s behaviour as the job offer didn’t mention anything about bonus which the HR had discussed.

“Also she (HR) discussed about bonus, but haven’t mentioned anywhere in offer letter. I asked her to mail atleast for which she denied and told that it is same for every one in the firm and asked me to have some faith. I am very pissed off with their lowballing and behavior,” the post said.

Advertisement