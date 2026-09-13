Techie chooses Hyderabad over Gurugram as job location, calls Gurgaon 1 of ‘5 sisters of agony’: Social media reacts

Choosing a work location involves more than finding a job. For tech professional Hashir, weather, living conditions and road safety influenced his decision. His bio suggests he may be from Lucknow and is currently working in Hyderabad.

In an Instagram video, he explained why he selected Hyderabad over Gurgaon. He had received three location options: Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Gurgaon.

The Instagram video has attracted considerable attention, garnering more than 2 lakh views since 9 September.

The alumnus of the International Institute of Information Technology Bangalore criticised Gurgaon's weather, citing extreme summer heat and severe winter cold. He also complained about flooding during rain and heavy smog afterwards. According to him, air quality could worsen to an AQI of 700.

“Then, a mentally-unstable person can run you over with a big vehicle. Then, he will justify the action by saying, ‘That’s how it is!’ You’ll just simply perish,” he said.

These issues, he explained, made Hyderabad his preferred choice.

“Anybody with a sound mind would choose Hyderabad, I think. And, I did exactly the same," Hashir said in the Instagram video.

His criticism extended beyond Gurgaon to Delhi, Faridabad, Ghaziabad and Noida. He sarcastically described these cities as the “five sisters of agony and despair”.

Hashir also expressed sympathy for residents while doubting whether conditions would improve.

"I feel sorry for you, bhai. I hope things get better for you. Less likely, but yeah," he added.

Social media reaction “As someone living in Bangalore, Gurgaon is far better, bro. Bangalore has nothing except the weather. Hyderabad is better than Gurgaon,” commented one user.

One user wrote, “Gurgaon gave me clinical depression, and the doc put me on 3+ meds. Lost my appetite, too. I am back at home after quitting my job.”

“People like me who have their hometown in UP and have to travel frequently would always go for Gurgaon/Noida. I am staying in Bangalore. Reaching the airport takes 2½-3 hours on normal days. At least, Delhi has metro connectivity to airports and railway stations,” wrote another user.

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One user posted, “North Indians choose Gurugram out of compulsion due to proximity to our hometown.”

“But, in Gurgaon, no one will ask you to speak a specific language,” came another remark.