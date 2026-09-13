Techie chooses Hyderabad over Gurugram as job location, calls Gurgaon 1 of ‘5 sisters of agony’: Social media reacts

Choosing a work location involves more than finding a job. For tech professional Hashir, weather, living conditions and road safety influenced his decision. His bio suggests he may be from Lucknow and is currently working in Hyderabad.

In an Instagram video, he explained why he selected Hyderabad over Gurgaon. He had received three location options: Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Gurgaon.

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The Instagram video has attracted considerable attention, garnering more than 2 lakh views since 9 September.

The alumnus of the International Institute of Information Technology Bangalore criticised Gurgaon's weather, citing extreme summer heat and severe winter cold. He also complained about flooding during rain and heavy smog afterwards. According to him, air quality could worsen to an AQI of 700.

“Then, a mentally-unstable person can run you over with a big vehicle. Then, he will justify the action by saying, ‘That’s how it is!’ You’ll just simply perish,” he said.

These issues, he explained, made Hyderabad his preferred choice.

“Anybody with a sound mind would choose Hyderabad, I think. And, I did exactly the same," Hashir said in the Instagram video.

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His criticism extended beyond Gurgaon to Delhi, Faridabad, Ghaziabad and Noida. He sarcastically described these cities as the “five sisters of agony and despair”.

Hashir also expressed sympathy for residents while doubting whether conditions would improve.

"I feel sorry for you, bhai. I hope things get better for you. Less likely, but yeah," he added.

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Social media reaction “As someone living in Bangalore, Gurgaon is far better, bro. Bangalore has nothing except the weather. Hyderabad is better than Gurgaon,” commented one user.

One user wrote, “Gurgaon gave me clinical depression, and the doc put me on 3+ meds. Lost my appetite, too. I am back at home after quitting my job.”

“People like me who have their hometown in UP and have to travel frequently would always go for Gurgaon/Noida. I am staying in Bangalore. Reaching the airport takes 2½-3 hours on normal days. At least, Delhi has metro connectivity to airports and railway stations,” wrote another user.

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One user posted, “North Indians choose Gurugram out of compulsion due to proximity to our hometown.”

“But, in Gurgaon, no one will ask you to speak a specific language,” came another remark.

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“Everyone in their right mind, especially from North India, would choose Gurgaon! I've done a lot of polls. You can check my page. Just wait for 2 years, and welcome to Gurgaon in advance,” came from another.

About the Author Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance,...Read More ✕ Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers.



Sounak brings newsroom experience across breaking news, explainers and long-form features. He has a strong emphasis on accuracy, verification and responsible storytelling. His work tracks audience behaviour, celebrity influence and the business of sport and cinema. He helps readers understand why a story matters beyond the headline.



Sounak has contributed to widely read digital publications. He continues to build a body of journalism shaped by consistency, speed and editorial clarity. He is particularly interested in the intersection of media, popular culture and public conversation in contemporary India.



At LiveMint, he writes daily coverage as well as analytical pieces that interpret numbers, trends and cultural moments in accessible language. His approach prioritises factual depth, balanced framing and reader trust. The reporting aligns with modern newsroom standards of transparency and credibility.



Outside daily reporting, he explores storytelling across formats including podcasts, filmmaking and narrative non-fiction. Through his journalism, Sounak aims to document the rhythms of modern entertainment and sports while maintaining rigorous editorial integrity.



Sounak continues to develop audience-focused journalism that connects speed with substance in a rapidly-changing information environment. His work seeks clarity, trust and lasting public value in every story he reports.