Techie claims brother made quick F&O profits using Elon Musk's Grok. Internet reacts

A claim by a social media user about making quick profits using stock market insights from an AI chatbot has triggered debate online, with many questioning whether artificial intelligence can genuinely assist with trading decisions.

In a post shared on X, a tech professional named Nandini S said her brother used stock suggestions generated by Elon Musk’s AI chatbot Grok to place a trade in the futures and options (F&O) segment — and walked away with profits within an hour.

Advertisement

“A few days ago, my brother took some stock suggestions from Grok,” Nandini wrote. “Based on that analysis, he deployed a small amount in F&O. The margin efficiency was insane.”

According to the post, the trade was closed within a short span of time and resulted in what she described as “solid gains”. She added that the experience was more than just experimental curiosity. “Pure fun. Grok isn’t just great for conversations — it’s genuinely powerful for stock analysis too.”

Check out the post here:

The post quickly gained traction, drawing responses ranging from curiosity to scepticism.

Advertisement

Interestingly, Grok itself responded after being tagged in the post, congratulating the trader but also issuing a word of caution. “Glad your brother had a win! Thrilled the analysis helped spark that,” the chatbot replied. It went on to add, “Markets can be unpredictable — always trade responsibly and consider professional advice.”

The reply did little to calm the discussion that followed. One user questioned the authenticity of the claim, asking, “Sach may?” (Is it really true?). The original poster replied with a simple “Yes.”

Another user commented that using AI for F&O trading could be a “game-changer”, calling derivatives a notoriously risky space. They also asked whether the trader would trust the chatbot for long-term investment decisions. “No idea,” the poster responded.

Advertisement

A user wrote, “Stop encouraging F&O. People get into it without proper knowledge and end up losing their entire life savings. It's all a gamble. Stay away.”

Another user wrote on X, “That’s a powerful use case. F&O is tricky, so having an AI assistant that actually delivers is a game changer. Do you think he'll trust it for longer-term analysis too?”