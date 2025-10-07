'In this economy?': Indian techie astonished after being considered for appraisal 4 months after joining company

A software professional has shared his unexpected career milestone on Reddit, earning praise and encouragement from users after revealing that he received a pay rise just four months into a new job. The post, titled “received a hike within 4 months of joining new company,” quickly gained traction on the platform.

In his post, the techie wrote, “YOE: 7.2. CTC: 32 LPA after the hike. Was 31 LPA before. I joined my current company around 4 months back. It is a mid-sized PBC and is fully remote. It is my first product-based company and when I joined I received like a 100% hike. They in fact offered me more than I asked for.”

What surprised him? He went on to explain that his manager surprised him with another appraisal despite his short time at the company. “It is appraisal time at the company right now and my manager suddenly reached out and informed me I will be receiving a hike despite not being officially eligible. I do not know if it is market correction or what (in this economy?) but hey I am not going to question it. I am finally feeling a bit satisfied in my career after all these years of working at SBCs,” he wrote.

How did Reddit users react? The post attracted several comments from fellow users, many of whom congratulated him and shared their own experiences.

One user noted, “Most decent big companies do a round of appraisals every quarter so that people who join like 5 months before the cycle do not have to wait for a year and a half for the hike.”

Another added, “Not uncommon. Good startups do that often,” while a third commented, “Congratulations man, you deserve this.”

