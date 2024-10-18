Techie earning ₹80 LPA in Europe seeks to move back to India at lower offer; netizens not convinced

A techie earning 80 lakh in Europe debates moving to Bengaluru for a job with a lower salary. He cites purchasing power and job market advantages, but family and netizens warn against the move.

Written By Arshdeep Kaur
Updated18 Oct 2024, 12:47 PM IST
Techie shared that he has 5 years of experience and is currently working in northern Europe.
Techie shared that he has 5 years of experience and is currently working in northern Europe.

It is not usual for Indians settled well abroad to seek to return to India. But recently, a social media user earning 80 lakh per annum in Europe has sparked a debate about whether taking a lower-paying job in India's Bengaluru is worthwhile.

The user listed a few factors, including better purchasing power and a job market, that make him want to move back to India.

In a post on Reddit, an Indian techie revealed that he takes a handsome salary in Europe but was offered a job with a lower offer in India. And while he plans to consider it, his family is advising him against it.

Also Read | ₹23 LPA job rejected for ₹18 LPA: Here’s why

The techie's post was captioned: “Seriously considering moving to Bangalore from Europe – am I being a dumbo?"

He then shared that he has 5 years of experience and is currently working in northern Europe.

"My salary is close to 80 lakh CTC. I have received an offer in Bengaluru which is about 50 lakh CTC. I am considering accepting it because purchasing power is better in India and the market is bigger in India," he said.

However, the techie added that his family members are advising against it "because of worse quality of life in India," and sought advice of other social media users.

Also Read | Bengaluru engineer bags ₹65 LPA package with Google; techies ‘not impressed’

Check out the post here:

Also Read | Woman quits UK job to settle in India; ‘unreal jealousy’ floods her social media

Here's how netizens reacted:

While most netizens highlighted the "toxic work culture" and "job instability" in India and suggested he continue working in Europe, a few users suggested that he should only consider moving of he originally hails from Bengaluru.

“Yeah man, family members are right. Definitely not a good idea,” a user said.

Another suggested: “If you don't want job stability and in dire need of toxic culture, for sure move to India. The labor laws in EU makes it very hard for companies to conduct layoffs. In india, they are laying off left right and centre. Apart from family reasons, there's literally no reason for you to move back to India.”

Also Read | Techie shares wife’s experience amid ‘toxic work culture’ debate

“Life in India is good until you don't have to deal with government officials, hospitals, travel via train or road. If you have crores and have a strong background then you can live easily even after breaking all the rules,” highlighted another user.

“Why do u want to go from fresh air biking to work to stick in traffic for hours a day with a place that has strong language problems purchasing power doesn't mean shit u can save 10 times the money in Europe + drive better cars on top of that enjoy there man,” one user said.

However, another suggested: “If your native is banglore then it will a good decision else save yourself from the micromanagement. There you will get a month long leave to visit India if you move to banglore it's difficult to take 15 days long leave that too once in a year. There are many more but this is the one which hurts me more.”

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:18 Oct 2024, 12:47 PM IST
Business NewsNewsTrendsTechie earning ₹80 LPA in Europe seeks to move back to India at lower offer; netizens not convinced

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Wipro share price

    549.75
    01:43 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    20.95 (3.96%)

    Tata Steel share price

    155.65
    01:43 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    3.3 (2.17%)

    Tata Power share price

    455.55
    01:43 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    5.5 (1.22%)

    Tata Motors share price

    913.00
    01:43 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    21.3 (2.39%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Motilal Oswal Financial Services share price

    988.10
    01:33 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    57.8 (6.21%)

    Anand Rathi Wealth share price

    4,271.00
    01:33 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    198.8 (4.88%)

    National Aluminium Company share price

    231.65
    01:33 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    6.55 (2.91%)

    Torrent Power share price

    1,968.00
    01:31 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    29.1 (1.5%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Elecon Engineering Co share price

    658.20
    01:33 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    -63.15 (-8.75%)

    LTI Mindtree share price

    5,983.60
    01:33 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    -417.9 (-6.53%)

    Infosys share price

    1,877.50
    01:33 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    -92 (-4.67%)

    P&G Hygiene & Health Care share price

    15,894.25
    01:32 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    -691.45 (-4.17%)
    More from Top Losers

    Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price

    4,627.00
    01:33 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    386.65 (9.12%)

    Doms Industries share price

    2,988.00
    01:33 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    197.2 (7.07%)

    Tejas Networks share price

    1,194.35
    01:30 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    69.85 (6.21%)

    Motilal Oswal Financial Services share price

    988.10
    01:33 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    57.8 (6.21%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      78,135.00220.00
      Chennai
      78,141.00220.00
      Delhi
      78,293.00220.00
      Kolkata
      78,145.00220.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.