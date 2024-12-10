Atul Subhash, a 34-year-old techie, was found hanging in his Bengaluru home on Monday. According to police, Atul died by suicide and left a 24-page death note.

Originally from Uttar Pradesh, the techie lived in Manjunath Layout in Marathahalli police station limits in Bengaluru. He worked as a senior executive for a private firm in the city and had been living alone after separating from his wife.

The suicide note found at Atul's house had four handwritten pages, while the other 20 pages were typed out.

In the letter, the techie allegedly blames his wife and her family for the harassment he suffered, attributing it to persistent marital strife. He also emailed it to several people and shared it with a WhatsApp group of an NGO he was involved with.

According to the suicide note, his wife was already receiving ₹40,000 every month as maintenance, “despite working at Accenture and earning her own money”, and yet, she demanded ₹2-4 lakhs more.

In a video that went viral on social media, Atul says the money he earns is helping his enemies grow stronger. “The tax I pay on my salary is helping the police and the legal system harass me and my family.”

Check out Atul's video here:

According to an India Today report citing police, Atul was embroiled in legal disputes with his wife, who had initiated a case against him in Uttar Pradesh. A recent court verdict went against him, contributing to his distress, police said.

He sorted all the important details about his death note, vehicle keys, and a list of completed and pending tasks on a cupboard before taking his life.

He also hung a placard in his house that read, “Justice is due”.