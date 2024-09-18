The techie reminisced about the rides he had to take; early mornings, in the blazing afternoon sun, the pouring rain, and the late-night, and said each delivery wasn’t just about the earnings, it was a step forward in reclaiming resilience.

A software developer, who was laid off from his job a few months ago, took to LinkedIn to share his 'journey of resilience' through the tough times he witnessed during his days of unemployment. With rejections piling up and bills to pay, the techie – Riyazuddin A – said he had to take up a job as Swiggy delivery partner to meet his financial needs.

The LinkedIn post, now going viral, is captioned: “Journey of Resilience: My Farewell to Swiggy".

As much as Riyazuddin's post talks about his struggles, it also is dedicated to the online food delivery aggregator Swiggy for being a part of his journey and helping him reclaim his resilience.

“A few months ago, life took an unexpected turn when I was laid off from my job. With rejections piling up and bills to pay, I found myself in a difficult financial position. During that time, I made the decision to become a Swiggy delivery partner to meet my financial needs," he said.

Riyazuddin reminisced on the early morning rides, the blazing afternoon sun, the pouring rain, and the late-night deliveries, and said each delivery wasn’t just about the earnings, it was a step forward in reclaiming resilience.

"Swiggy gave me an opportunity to stay afloat when everything else seemed to sink."

It was not easy, he said, balancing hope, rejection, and the grind of the day-to-day. “But those months as a Swiggy delivery partner gave me more than just financial support; they gave me invaluable lessons in patience, persistence, and humility. Every order I delivered made me stronger."

Grateful to be starting a new chapter with a new company, the techie said he wanted to take a moment “to bid a proper farewell to my time with Swiggy".

“I owe a lot to those tough, heartful memories of the streets, the customers, and the support Swiggy provided when I needed it most."

For others going through a tough time, Riyazuddin said, “hang in there".

"Sometimes, life's unexpected detours lead us to places of growth and strength we never imagined," he said, adding, "Thank you, Swiggy, for being a part of my journey. Onwards and upwards!"

Check Riyazuddin A's post here:

https://www.linkedin.com/posts/riyazuddina_resilience-gratitude-farewell-activity-7240641442883235840-fLgD/

Replying to the techie's post, Swiggy said it is grateful to have been a part of his journey.

"What an inspiring story, Riyazuddin! We're grateful to have been part of your journey and are proud of the strength, persistence, and resilience you've shown. Wishing you all the success in your new chapter – onwards and upwards, indeed!" Swiggy's comment read.

Netizens also reacted to the techie's post, and said that his story is “a ray of sunshine on a cloudy day".

“Your resilience and perseverance are truly inspiring. It's amazing how life's unexpected detours can lead us to places of growth and strength we never imagined. Your experience is a testament to the power of hard work and never giving up. I wish you all the best in your new venture and I'm sure you'll continue to thrive. Keep pushing forward!" a user commented.