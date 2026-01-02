Techie says ChatGPT helped him lose 27kg using just seven prompts. See viral post

A tech professional named Hasan has sparked a fresh online conversation around fitness, discipline and artificial intelligence after sharing how he lost 27kg using ChatGPT as his personal trainer — without a gym membership or paid fitness apps.

In a post on X that has gained traction across social media, Hasan said his transformation was driven not by shortcuts but by “daily discipline” and a structured system built around carefully designed prompts. “No gym. No expensive apps. No BS,” he wrote, crediting ChatGPT for helping him bring clarity and consistency to his routine.

According to Hasan, the key was treating the AI tool not as motivation, but as a framework-builder. He outlined seven prompts that helped him plan workouts, structure meals, manage cravings and stay accountable over time — essentially replacing the role of a personal trainer, nutritionist and habit coach.

The first prompt focused on body analysis and goal setting, where Hasan fed in basic details such as weight, height, age and fat-loss goals, asking ChatGPT to design a realistic 12-week fitness and nutrition plan that could work without gym access. This, he said, helped him avoid overly ambitious targets and stick to something sustainable.

The second prompt created a customised weekly meal plan, built around a fixed calorie target and high protein intake, with affordable ingredients and a grocery list. By reducing decision fatigue around food, Hasan said it became easier to stay consistent.

For workouts, he relied on a four-day home exercise plan, entirely equipment-free, with sessions capped at 25–35 minutes. The emphasis was on fat loss, bodyweight strength and gradual progression — a structure that made it easier to show up daily.

One of the more relatable aspects of his approach was tackling cravings and emotional eating. Hasan used prompts to generate low-calorie snack options and even short self-talk scripts to manage binge urges, highlighting the psychological side of weight loss.

To stay on track, he set up a habit tracking and accountability system, asking ChatGPT to check in daily on meals, workouts and sleep. He also used morning journaling prompts to reinforce goals and mindset, and a weekly review system to tweak his plan based on progress.

While health experts often caution that AI tools cannot replace professional medical advice, Hasan’s story has resonated with many online — particularly those who feel overwhelmed by expensive fitness ecosystems.

A user asked, “27 kilos is serious. What kept you consistent when the prompts told you to do something you didn't want to? That's usually where people fall off.”

To which Hasan replied: “I focused on the small wins and reminded myself why I started to keep going.”

Another user wrote, “Daily discipline + AI = game changer. Appreciate this thread!”