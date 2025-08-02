Techie shares ‘complicated truths’ of wealth in viral post: Luck, networking, and accepting it’s okay not to be rich

A 35-year-old software engineer shared five “complicated truths” of getting rich, which he said he learnt after spending “a lifetime trying endless ideas in all walks of life to make successful ideas and products”.

While it included basics like luck and networking, the techie, in contradiction to his viral post, said one should understand that “it's okay to not get ‘Rich’.”

In the lengthy Reddit post signed as Scott Diesel, the techie explained that of all the lessons he shared on how to get rich, the most important one is to learn to be okay with not being rich.

“When we say ‘rich’ most of us often mean living a life with no financial duress whatsoever, and being able to have whatever luxuries we wish for,” he explained.

He said that a person can have 90% of that life just going to college, getting a degree in a high-demand career, working, investing, and retiring.

“You could watch TV with the rest of your free time, hang out with family, and focus on a lot of things that bring far more happiness than money,” he added, highlighting that he himself likes a “diversified approach to life”.

“Heavy focus on career (to guarantee the 90% rich lifestyle), big focus on family and loved ones, and using as much free time as I comfortably can for entrepreneurial pursuits and hobbies,” the techie elaborated.

The other key lessons the techie shared about getting rich:

The techie said everything is a lot harder, and the competition, a lot stronger than one thinks. He said that getting started at anything is extremely easy, but one will have to spend at least a decade getting there, “unless you get a little (or a lot) luckier than everyone else trying to do the same.”

“That's why the internet is overflowing with people doing literally everything that is possible for a human being to do. Being good enough at something to succeed wildly at something is much, much, much harder,” he said.

He also highlighted that luck is“more involved” in making people rich, but it is not everything. The techie said that although he believes in luck—that a person trying to do the really hard thing was just in the right place, at the right time, with the right people, and that's why they blew up—he also believes the person had to be there, doing it.

“If you're one of the people sitting on the sideline complaining, then you can never even have the ‘luck’,” he said.

The software engineer also highlighted the importance of networking, saying that good networking alone can help reduce one's barrier to riches massively.

“I've watched my own career grow unbelievably fast, almost entirely with networking to thank. Part of it was my own hard work, but I'm willing to bet I'd be half as far as I am, had I not networked so hard and made friends in all walks of life,” he said.

The 10-year rule The software engineer shared a golden “ten-year rule” for riches. He noted that one cannot plan to succeed in anything without expecting to put ten years into it.

“I know successful folks in all sorts of businesses, and it always took around ten years, or more,” he said.

He said the more “instant” someone's success was, the more networking and luck were often involved.

The techie cited the success story of YouTuber MrBeast, who began his journey as a content creator at the age of 12 and said, “MrBeast is rich primarily due to networking, luck, and hard work and creativity.”

“Swapping those last two with the first shows a person thinks they're above literally everyone else, all working to achieve the same dreams. You're not,” he added.