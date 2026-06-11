Techie uses fitness band data to find which coworkers stress him out most, internet is fascinated

A software engineer's unconventional use of wearable technology has sparked discussion online after he revealed how he used heart rate data and his work calendar to identify which meetings — and which colleagues — caused him the most stress.

The experiment, shared by Pankaj Tanwar on X, quickly caught the internet's attention, with users praising the creativity behind the project and joking about its potential workplace implications.

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According to Tanwar, the idea stemmed from a simple question: could workplace stress be measured objectively rather than relying on intuition?

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 How did Pankaj Tanwar use a fitness band to analyze workplace stress? ⌵ Pankaj Tanwar used heart rate data from his Whoop fitness tracker and matched it with his work calendar to identify which meetings and colleagues caused him the most stress. 2 What insights did Tanwar gain from his workplace stress experiment? ⌵ Tanwar created a 'stress leaderboard' that ranked coworkers based on their physiological impact during meetings, helping him understand which interactions were associated with stress spikes. 3 Why did Tanwar choose to analyze his stress levels instead of relying on intuition? ⌵ He aimed to measure workplace stress objectively, seeking to correlate his physiological responses with specific workplace interactions rather than relying solely on personal feelings or intuition. 4 How did the internet react to Tanwar's experiment with fitness data? ⌵ The experiment gained significant attention, with users expressing admiration and humor, discussing its implications for workplace dynamics and the potential for personal analytics. 5 Should others consider conducting similar experiments to measure stress in their workplaces? ⌵ Yes, others might find it beneficial to analyze their stress levels using biometric data, as it can provide objective insights into their work environment and relationships.

How The Experiment Worked Instead of merely dreading stressful meetings, Tanwar decided to analyse them.

Using his Whoop fitness tracker, he accessed minute-by-minute heart rate data and matched it with entries from his work calendar. To make that possible, he used Fable to reverse-engineer the wearable device and extract detailed physiological information.

By correlating fluctuations in his heart rate with meeting schedules and attendee lists, he was able to determine which interactions were associated with the biggest stress spikes.

The analysis eventually produced what he described as a personal "stress leaderboard" — a ranking of coworkers based on their physiological impact during meetings.

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While Tanwar concealed names and identifying details to protect privacy, he admitted that the findings remain difficult to ignore.

Check out the tweet here:

A Viral Workplace Experiment The post resonated with users across the platform and has since amassed more than 9.5 million views and over 41,000 likes on X.

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Many users were amused by the idea of turning workplace interactions into measurable data, while others viewed it as an example of how personal analytics can be used in everyday life.

The concept also sparked conversations about the growing capabilities of wearable technology and how biometric data can reveal patterns people might otherwise overlook.

Internet Reacts As the post gained traction, users flooded the comments section with reactions ranging from admiration to humour.

One user joked about the business potential of the idea, writing:

"this could easily be profitable.

just sell it as 'team performance analytics' and let enterprises figure out who creates the most stress before layoffs."

Another user praised Tanwar's passion for building projects:

"I quoted your example the other day as someone who clearly loves to do what he does - and shares it with the world.

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And that itself is his resume.

He doesn't need a paper one.

His fun with work speaks for him.

Love this, Pankaj."

Others wanted to try similar experiments themselves.

"Sell this! I will buy it," one user commented.

Another wrote, "I am stealing this but hooking it up to my kids' screen time."

One commenter applauded the creativity behind the project, saying:

"lololololol, you can just build things... and be super dope about it too. LOVE this!"

Another summed up the internet's reaction with a tongue-in-cheek observation:

"turning your cortisol into a coworker leaderboard is insane."

“Interesting idea, but it depends.. for one meeting you could go to another floor, before another one you just ate something w/ sugar and when you met with senior_dev it was N hours after last meal and you just connected to meet via laptop after working on boring stuff,” a user commented.

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About the Author Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital co...Read More ✕ Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.



Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.



Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.

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