Techie walks away from ₹72 LPA job offer because of toxic professional demands — 5 days strict WFO, no leave policy

The traditional blueprint for career success, a hefty paycheck, is now being rewritten as professionals no longer believe in the “hustle culture” and value their well-being as much, or even more, than money.

A viral post by Ragini Pandey perfectly captured this seismic shift in the professional landscape and shared that her friend recently turned down a staggering ₹72 LPA offer because the terms of engagement were not “employee-friendly”.

According to the viral post, the company had a strict 5-day work-from-office mandate, a nonexistent leave policy, and no relocation support, which led her friend to turn down the lucrative salary.

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“My friend just rejected a 72 LPA offer. Reasons: 5 days strict WFO, No leave policy, Zero relocation support,” Ragini wrote in the X post. She also noted that priorities of this generation are changing and that her friend has “zero sense of loss”.

“What shocked me the most? He had zero sense of loss. It’s fascinating that people like these exist who are willing to let so much money go because of work life balance. Priorities have changed bhai,” she wrote. “Money isn’t everything anymore.”

She also shared a screenshot of the chat allegedly between the recruiter and her friend.

“The contract is not employee-friendly, so I'll have to let this opportunity go. After considering the cost of living, the lack of a relocation bonus, no leave policy, and only a 25% hike, the overall offer is not a good fit for me,” Ragini's friend told the recruiter.

He also noted that had he been in the early stages of his career, “I would have accepted it.” “However, at this point, the contract feels heavily tilted in favour of the organisation rather than being balanced for both sides,” he said, rejecting the ₹72 LPA offer.

How netizens reacted: Social media users appreciated that more professionals are now choosing to bet on their own peace of mind than on the paycheck they will take home after gruelling work.

“Thank you for sharing. Love this. It truly makes sense but executing on it is completely another thing. Such confidence comes when one is sure about the value they bring to the table. I call such folks to be career invincible!” a user said.

Another added, “He probably did the right thing, not just by turning down the cash, but because he picked peace of mind. Plus, with those big salaries, what you actually take home isn't that high, and a huge chunk goes to taxes. So, if his life's already good, he made a smart call.”

“72 LPA salary sounds like a combination of 2 employees' payment to one and getting work done 16 hours a day, 6 days a week. What to do with the money if health issues start persisting?” a netizen said. “Bad offer even for a fresher as he/she may die soon due to sudden health issues.”

Another user suggested a “very simple method of deciding whether an opportunity is worth it or not,” saying that if any 2 of these are met, “consider the offer, otherwise don’t.”:

1. Attractive Pay Increase

2. Work Life Balance