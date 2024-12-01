American entrepreneur and venture capitalist Bryan Johnson has shared a song featuring Anil Kapoor and Juhi Chawla to give a lesson on sexual health.

“Night time erections are a biomarker for cardiovascular, physiological and sexual health,” he wrote while sharing a clip from the song.

In a separate post, Johnson shared a song from Aamir Khan-starrer Lagaan saying, “When your night time erections are shorter than Lagaan’s run time…”

Johnson's posts evoked curiosity among social media users, who asked him about tracking nighttime erections. Some users also highlighted how Bollywood songs were used for "top-tier" marketing before his India tour.

“Whoever is suggesting you bollywood songs needs to be arrested. Being 'too accurate' is dangerous,” one of the users commented.

Another user said, “can you elaborate on each one? cardiovascular, physiological, and sexual health of what you might be missing from each one to cause you to not have night time erections?”

“Guess I do not need to go to the doctor then,” one of the users said.

“Bryan you could have choosen a more prominent & expressing Bollywood or Hollywood song. Thats my opinion,” another added.

Johnson announced his India tour on November 23.

“Hello India. I’ve been told the only person who believes in Don’t Die is @iPoonampandey. We’re about to change that. I’m in Mumbai Dec 1-3 and Bangalore 4-6,” he posted on X.

Johnson is known for his age-reversing treatments and often shares his biomarkers on social media.

In 2021, he announced an anti-aging attempt called “Project Blueprint.” For the project, he received a series of six monthly 1-litre plasma transfusions with his son as the donor for one of the transfusions, according to various reports. He claimed that he would not repeat such transfusions as they do not offer any benefits.