Ted Sarandos assures Hollywood that Netflix won’t sideline movie theatres: ‘We are going to be in theatrical business…’

Netflix co-chief executive Ted Sarandos has moved to calm industry concerns over the streaming giant’s commitment to theatrical film distribution, underscoring that the company’s potential acquisition of Warner Bros.

Discovery (WBD) would not undermine the traditional cinema model. His comments come amid heightened scrutiny from cinema owners, filmmakers and trade groups as Netflix seeks to expand its footprint in Hollywood.

Netflix will not abandon theatres, Ted Sarandos tells Hollywood In a recent interview with The New York Times, Sarandos addressed mounting anxiety about Netflix’s plans for theatrical movies once the $82 billion acquisition of Warner Bros is completed.

Advertisement

He offered a specific pledge that movies from the acquired studio would continue to be released to cinemas with a minimum 45-day theatrical window, aligning with the longstanding standard in the industry.

“When this deal closes, we will own a theatrical distribution engine that is phenomenal and produces billions of dollars of theatrical revenue that we don’t want to put at risk. We will run that business largely like it is today, with 45-day windows,” he said.

Sarandos went further to assert Netflix’s intention to be a competitive theatrical player, saying: “If we’re going to be in the theatrical business, and we are, we’re competitive people — we want to win opening weekend. I want to win box office.”

This comment directly counters the perception that Netflix favours streaming at the expense of cinema attendance.

Advertisement

Why did Ted Sarandos make this comment? Sarandos’s reinforcement of Netflix’s theatrical commitment arrives after years in which the company’s approach to cinemas was often interpreted as dismissive.

Historically, Netflix has released only a limited number of films into theatres, usually brief runs for awards qualification or special events. Sarandos himself has described the traditional theatrical model as “outmoded” in past remarks, suggesting that lengthy cinema exclusivity periods did not align with contemporary consumer viewing habits.

Industry observers note that these earlier comments, coupled with Netflix’s streaming-first philosophy, contributed to unease among cinema owners and distributors, who feared that the platform’s growing dominance could erode box office revenues and alter audience expectations. The proposed acquisition of Warner Bros — whose film library and upcoming slate include major box office titles — has intensified such concerns.

Advertisement

Cinema trade group Cinema United has described the deal as a significant threat to the industry, warning that Netflix’s primary business model does not traditionally prioritise theatrical exhibitions, and could lead to theatre closures and job losses if mismanaged. Prominent filmmakers have also weighed in, with some voicing scepticism about Netflix’s intentions and the future of the theatrical experience.

Golden Globe winning actor Stellan Skarsgard also talked about movie theatres and their purpose. After accepting the award for Best Supporting Actor, the veteran artist said, “Hopefully you'll see it in a cinema because they're an extinguished species now. In a cinema, where the lights go down, and eventually you share the pulse with some other people. That's magic! Cinema should be seen in cinemas.”