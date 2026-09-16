Teen survives 2 days atop overturned boat in freezing Alaska waters, rescue video surfaces

A 15-year-old boy survived nearly two days in the freezing waters of Alaska’s Bering Sea by clinging to an overturned fishing boat after the vessel capsized. A video showing the dramatic rescue has since surfaced online.

The teenager, identified by a relative as Derek Parker Aghnaanga, was found alive on Monday near St. Lawrence Island, a remote Alaskan island located closer to Russia than mainland United States, AP reported.

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His older brother, 35-year-old Sidney Kulowiyi, and their cousin also went missing after the boat overturned. Their bodies were later recovered.

Aghnaanga was eventually spotted by a US Coast Guard aircraft and rescued with the help of a nearby fishing vessel, The Northwest Explorer.

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The fishing boat’s captain, Adam White, told KTUU-TV in Anchorage that the teenager had endured darkness and water temperatures of around 50 degrees Fahrenheit (10 degrees Celsius).

“He’s one tough kid,” White said. According to White, Aghnaanga told rescuers that his brother was still beneath the overturned boat. He also said his cousin had managed to hold on for some time before slipping away the previous night.

The three had left the village of Savoonga on St. Lawrence Island on Friday for a fishing trip and were expected to return early Sunday, according to the US Coast Guard. Their families reported them missing on Sunday night.

A Coast Guard aircraft spotted the overturned skiff on Monday morning. Rescuers dropped supplies and a raft before making contact with The Northwest Explorer, whose crew then brought the teenager aboard.

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Footage of the rescue shows Aghnaanga wearing a bright yellow jacket and kneeling on top of the overturned boat. The fishing vessel’s crew throws him a line and gradually brings the skiff closer before transferring him into a rescue basket.

The teenager was showing signs of hypothermia when he was brought aboard, the Coast Guard said. The crew used blankets and hot packs to help warm him.

For Aghnaanga’s family, the rescue brought a moment of relief amid devastating news.

Collen Walker, an aunt of the brothers, said Aghnaanga’s mother was listening to radio communications during the rescue while relatives gathered around a speakerphone.

According to Walker, the family erupted in emotion when they heard the captain announce that a child had been found alive. Their relief, however, was followed by the question of what had happened to the other two men.

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Fishing is deeply woven into life in Savoonga, a community of around 800 people where employment opportunities are limited. Walker said residents often share their catch with relatives and neighbours.

Aghnaanga frequently went fishing with Kulowiyi, whom Walker described as a loving and dependable figure in the community. She said the teenager had also looked up to his older brother as a father figure after their own father died when they were young.

The rescue has brought the teenager home alive, but the survival story has also left a small Alaskan community mourning the loss of two members of its fishing community.

About the Author Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital co...Read More ✕ Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.



Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.



Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.

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