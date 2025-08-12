Teenager left with ₹30 lakh home loan after father’s death, asks for advice, ‘I’ve felt like giving up…’

A 19-year-old B.Tech student from a small tier-3 college has shared her desperate situation online. In a Reddit post, the user shared that she had recently lost her father, the only earning member in their family of five. Now, she has to take care of her mother and three younger sisters.

The family has a ₹30 lakh home loan on their only house. With no savings and no income, the bank has asked them to start EMIs or vacate.

A court case in Thiruvananthapuram may give them some time, but eviction could still happen anytime. Her mother is uneducated, her sisters are in school, and she has a scholarship for her fees but no other income.

“I’m not here for sympathy. I’m just… lost. I don’t know how to handle this without losing the house right away. I don’t know how to survive the next few years until I can stand on my own feet,” she wrote.

The Reddit user still needs 4-5 years to finish her studies, get a job and repay the loan. She requests help with crowdfunding, legal advice, NGO support or job leads. She wants to keep the house and continue her sisters’ education. She promises to repay anyone who supports them during this crisis.

“I’ll be real — there have been days I’ve felt like giving up completely, but I can’t. My sisters need me, and I can’t let their lives collapse because of this,” she wrote in the Reddit post.

Social media advice In reply, a Reddit user shared a similar experience, when he lost his father and faced a ₹37 lakh SBI loan without insurance, with the house mortgaged. He advised negotiating with the bank through a lawyer as results depend on the bank and people involved. In his case, they sold the house, cleared the loan, moved to a rented place and borrowed from friends to survive.

“If you're selling your house, people can and will try to take advantage of your situation. Lowballs are to be expected. Try not to be desperate and aim for a fair price,” the user suggested.

When a user commented that the home loan must have come with an insurance, which waives it off in case of a sudden demise. The OP replied that her father had opted out under the bank manager’s advice.

“It might be easier to sell the house take the appreciation and pay the loan. You should have wiggle room to rent a cheap place perhaps. In the meanwhile you can pick up more work and perhaps buy something later,” came from another user.

The posted replied she had been trying other things before she had to go for that “last option”.