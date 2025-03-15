’Thumka lagao’: RJD’s Tej Pratap Yadav threatens to suspend cop at Holi party if he doesn’t dance | Watch

Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tej Pratap Yadav's recent video from his Holi party is going viral on social media. On Friday, Yadav ordered a policeman on duty to dance during the Holi celebration which took place at his house in Patna.

In the video, Tej Pratap Yadav is seen saying : “Ae Sipahi, ek gana bajayenge usme tumko thumka lagana hai. Bura na mano Holi hai. Thumka lagao nahi toh suspend kar diye jaoge.”

After a few moments, the former Minister of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change began singing a song. The cop joined in, raising his hands in the air and seemingly dancing along.

Shehzad Poonawalla reacts to Tej Pratap Yadav video Reacting to the incident, BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said in a video, "Like father, like son. First, the father - as the then CM used to make law dance to his tunes and turn Bihar into a jungle raj. Now, the son, despite being out of power, attempts to make laws and protectors of law dance to his tunes through threats and pressure. He threatens Police personnel with suspension if he doesn't dance. This shows that RJD believes in jungle raj...If they come to power even by mistake, they would violate law and make protectors of law dance...This is a trailer. So, it is important to keep them away from power..."

Tej is the elder son of Lalu Prasad Yadav and Rabri Devi. On Holi, he urged people to observe the festival peacefully.

Tej Pratap Yadav on Holi Talking to the media at his Holi party, Tej Pratap Yadav reaffirmed his party's confidence in Tejashwi Yadav as the next Chief Minister of Bihar, and said, "Celebrate Holi in a peaceful manner. It has been decided that Tejashwi ji is going to be the CM this time."

In visuals, the RJD leader was seen playing Holi with party workers and smearing colours. He also sang traditional Phagua songs. His party members were also seen singing, dancing and chanting slogans in support of the RJD ahead of the upcoming elections in Bihar.