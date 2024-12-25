Bengali vigilante thriller Tekka, starring Dev as the lead, is set for its OTT release. Directed by Srijit Mukherji, the film was a hit during its theatrical release in October.

As per Sacnilk, the Bengali movie was made with a budget of ₹1 crore and grossed ₹4.3 crore. Other sources, however, claim that the budget was ₹3 crore, while the movie grossed around ₹5.5 crore during its theatrical run. Fans who missed it in theatres have been eagerly awaiting its digital debut.

Tekka tells the story of Iqlakh Alam, a janitor who loses his job and resorts to taking a girl hostage in an office building to reclaim his position. Adding to the tension is ACP Maya, played by Rukmini Maitra, a determined woman balancing her professional life while trying to conceive.

The film introduces twists involving two young journalists, Brishti and Tintin, creating a high-stakes thriller set over 48 hours.

The cast includes notable names such as Swastika Mukherjee as Iqlakh’s elder sister-in-law, along with Paran Bandopadhyay, Tota Roy Choudhury (who played Alia Bhatt’s father in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani), Sudeshna Roy and Kamaleshwar Mukherjee.

The film is based on a story by Bhaskar Chattopadhyay and is loosely inspired by the 2022 West Bengal School Service Commission recruitment scam. The film’s suspense-filled narrative and strong performances captivated audiences, making it a Durga Pujo favourite.

Tekka OTT release For Dev, who has been riding high on the success of Tekka and his latest release, Khadaan, this OTT release marks another feather in his cap.