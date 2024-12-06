Following a fatal stampede at Pushpa 2's premiere, Telangana's cinematography minister Komatireddy Venkata Reddy banned benefit shows and called for stricter regulations on celebrity theatre visits. He emphasised the need for safety and support for the victim's family.

Telangana cinematography minister Komatireddy Venkata Reddy has stated that the government will not allow benefit shows of any films after the stampede occurred during the Pushpa 2: The Rule premiere, killing one person.

Reddy also criticised the Pushpa 2 team for not ensuring the safety of people and taking required permissions, according to a South First report. He requested the team to support the family of the deceased.

"It is very sad to see the family suffer like that. As a cinematography minister, I am appealing to the film's producers and hero to support the family. The husband recently recovered from a liver transplant, and now his wife is no more, and his son is in the hospital," the report quoted Reddy.

The cinematography minister called out the lead actor of Pushpa 2. Allu Arjun for visiting the theatre, which was already crowded. He said that there was no need for the actor to visit the theatre.

Following this incident, the government mandated that the visit by a ‘hero’ to a theatre would require permission. The government is planning to bring out guidelines soon.

"From now on, no benefit shows will be allowed in the state. If a hero wants to visit a theatre, they can go with their security and get permission from the government first," Reddy said.

Most states in South India run benefit shows for high-budget films, hiking ticket prices ahead of their release to boost film collections. The premiere of Pushpa 2, starring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Fassil in leading roles, was held on December 4, a day before the film's release on December 5.

Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and other team members from the film visited the Sandhya Theatres in Hyderabad for one such premiere. A 39-year-old woman was killed, and her son was hospitalised due to the stampede in the crowded theatre. A case has been filed against Allu Arjun as well.