Telangana news: Hyderabad traffic police issues advisory, asks IT, ITeS companies to allow work from home due to weather

Telangana news: The Hyderabad traffic police has issued an advisory to IT and ITeS companies in the city, asking them to permit have issued an advisory to IT and ITeS companies in the city, asking them to permit employees to work from home (WFH) from home (WFH) for employees due to heavy rains.

Livemint, Written By Jocelyn Fernandes
Updated2 Sep 2024, 08:02 AM IST
Telangana news: Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has instructed all government department officials to be on high alert.(ANI)

Telangana news: The Hyderabad Traffic Police has issued an advisory on social media asking IT and IT service companies to allow employees to work from home instead of travelling to their offices amid the heavy rainfall in the state.

In a post on the social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter), the D Joel Davis, IPS, Joint Commissioner Cyderabad Traffic Police stated, “In view of continuous rainfall and the red alert issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), I request all IT & ITES companies to encourage work from home on 02.09.2024 (Monday).”

Also Read | Paris Paralympics 2024: Nishad Kumar bags silver in men’s high jump T-47

“The safety and well-being of employees are of utmost importance, and I believe that allowing them to work from home would minimise the risks associated with commuting during this weather. Additionally, this measure would also help reduce traffic congestion and ensure that emergency services are not hindered,” he added.

All Schools to Remain Closed

Meanwhile, all primary and secondary schools in Hyderabad will remain closed today (September 2) due to heavy rainfall in Telangana, officials said on Sunday (September 1), ANI reported.

The Hyderabad district collector announced the closure as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of students.

“Due to the forecast of heavy rains in Hyderabad District, all primary and secondary schools, under all managements (government, aided, and Private), are hereby declared a holiday on Monday, 02-09-2024, as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of the children,” the District Collector said in a post on X.

Also Read | US elections 2024: Harris edges out Trump in swing states, says poll data

Flood Situation in Khammam

In Khammam, Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu visited flood-affected areas and relief shelters in his constituency, specifically Vagavedu Village, Madhira Mandal, during the early hours. He also directed officials to make necessary arrangements for flood victims.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy also instructed all government department officials to be on high alert.

The water flow of Hussain Sagar Lake in Hyderabad has increased, the ANI report said.

Also Read | Telangana, Andhra rains claim ten lives, schools shut in Hyderabad | 10 updates

Telangana Rains Forecast

According to the latest weather update from Telangana, Dr K Nagaratnam, Director of the Hyderabad Meteorological Centre, said the state is likely to experience light to moderate rainfall over the next three days.

“Red warnings have been issued for today and tomorrow in Telangana. East and Northeast districts are under red warnings, while north and south districts have been issued orange warnings for the same period. All districts are under heavy rainfall warnings. GHMC is expected to see moderate to heavy rains at times. Hyderabad is under an orange warning for today and tomorrow,” he said.

As per the IMD, the Southwest monsoon has been active over Telangana, adding that very heavy rainfall occurred at isolated places in Narayanpet and heavy rainfall occurred at most places in Mahabubabad, a few places in Warangal, and isolated places in B. Kothagudem, Khammam, Mahabubnagar, Mulugu, Nagarkurnool, Suryapet, and Wanaparthy Districts of Telangana.

(With inputs from ANI)

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:2 Sep 2024, 08:02 AM IST
Business NewsNewsTrendsTelangana news: Hyderabad traffic police issues advisory, asks IT, ITeS companies to allow work from home due to weather

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    152.80
    03:58 PM | 30 AUG 2024
    -0.2 (-0.13%)

    Bandhan Bank

    200.70
    03:54 PM | 30 AUG 2024
    6.7 (3.45%)

    GAIL India

    237.55
    03:53 PM | 30 AUG 2024
    5.45 (2.35%)

    HDFC Bank

    1,632.95
    03:59 PM | 30 AUG 2024
    -5.55 (-0.34%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Triveni Engineering & Indus

    472.50
    03:29 PM | 30 AUG 2024
    33.45 (7.62%)

    Jindal Stainless

    792.00
    03:29 PM | 30 AUG 2024
    55.55 (7.54%)

    Au Small Finance Bank

    688.85
    03:59 PM | 30 AUG 2024
    48.05 (7.5%)

    Radico Khaitan

    1,944.90
    03:59 PM | 30 AUG 2024
    126.95 (6.98%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      74,261.000.00
      Chennai
      73,325.000.00
      Delhi
      73,901.000.00
      Kolkata
      73,901.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue