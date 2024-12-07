In a dramatic incident in Telangana, a thief stole an ambulance from Hayathnagar in an attempt to escape police. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A high-speed chase took place after that along the Hyderabad-Vijayawada national highway to stop the ambulance.

The accused created chaos on the road as he used the ambulance’s siren to get through the traffic. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The chase that ended in Suryapet district, involved reckless driving and an intense police operation to capture the thief.

A video of the incident has gone viral on social media platforms.

The video showed the ambulance speeding past a toll plaza, with its officials making an unsuccessful attempt to stop the vehicle as it rammed into the toll gate.

A police official was also injured while trying to stop the ambulance near Chityala, where the vehicle collided with him.

The official Assistant Sub-Inspector John Reddy sustained serious injuries and is said to be in a critical condition. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The thief was finally captured near Suryapet where the police blocked the road with trucks to stop the ambulance.

The police detained the thief on the spot.

According to the police, the accused is a habitual offender with a history of thefts. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Car accident Five people lost their lives after a car plunged into lake at Jalalpur village of Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district on Saturday morning.

According to preliminary investigation, the incident occurred early morning around 5:30 am. There were six people in the car. They all were residents of LB Nagar RTC Colony in Hyderabad. They were all travelling from Kothagudem to Pochampalli.

According to Sub-inspector of Pochampalli Police station, "An accident occurred early this morning around 5:30 am at Jalalpur village lake. Six members were traveling in the car; one member escaped by breaking the car's glass, while the other five members died. They were traveling from Kothagudem to Pochampalli and were all natives of LB Nagar RTC Colony. The car was speeding, and after losing control, it fell into the lake. The deceased bodies have been shifted to the area hospital." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The police have officially registered a case and are conducting inquiries to determine the cause of the accident.