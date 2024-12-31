A thief's ambitious heist at a liquor shop in Telangana took a comical turn when he passed out after indulging in the stolen alcohol. The incident occurred at Kanakadurga Wines in the Medak district on the night of December 31, 2024, just before New Year celebrations. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The thief meticulously planned his break-in by removing roof tiles and disabling the CCTV cameras before making off with cash and liquor bottles. However, his excitement over the successful robbery led him to celebrate with a few drinks, which ultimately became his downfall.

After enjoying a binge session of alcohol, the thief lost consciousness and was discovered by the shop's staff the following morning.

NDTV quoted Narsing, the store manager, recounting the discovery, “We closed the shop at 10 PM on Sunday, and when we reopened at 10 AM on Monday, we found him lying unconscious among scattered cash and liquor bottles."

The thief had sustained a minor facial injury during the break-in, possibly while navigating through the shop. He was promptly taken to a hospital for treatment.

The police have initiated an investigation into the incident and are currently trying to identify the intoxicated thief, who remains heavily drunk. Authorities are also looking into whether he had any accomplices during the robbery.

