Telegram CEO Pavel Durov offers to buy stolen Louvre jewels — but won’t return them to Paris museum

Telegram CEO Pavel Durov has stirred controversy online after offering to buy and return the jewels stolen from Paris’ Louvre Museum — but with a twist. The tech billionaire said he would only give them back to the Louvre Abu Dhabi, arguing that the treasures would be “safer in the UAE than in France.”

Durov’s comment came days after four unidentified suspects carried out a daring daylight heist at the world-famous museum, escaping with jewels worth an estimated $102 million (around ₹850 crore). The thieves — still on the run — reportedly broke into the Apollo Gallery on October 19 and stole eight royal artefacts, including crowns, brooches, and emerald necklaces once owned by Empress Eugénie and Empress Marie-Louise.

Pavel Durov’s reaction Weighing in on the incident, the 39-year-old Telegram founder took to X (formerly Twitter) to express his disbelief — and criticism — of French authorities.

“Not at all surprised by the Louvre heist. It’s another sad sign of the decline of a once-great country — where the government has perfected the art of distracting people with phantom threats instead of confronting the real ones,” Durov wrote.

Also Read | Are banks closed on October 27 or October 28 for Chhath Puja 2025? Check here

He followed up with another post that quickly went viral:

“Happy to buy the stolen jewelry and donate it back to the Louvre. I mean Louvre Abu Dhabi, of course; no one steals from Louvre Abu Dhabi.”

The comment was widely read as a sarcastic jab at security standards in Europe compared to those in the Middle East. Many users on X called his remark “provocative,” while others said it reflected growing tensions between Western and Gulf institutions over cultural heritage and museum security.

How the heist unfolded According to French officials, the thieves gained access to the Apollo Gallery through a window, using a ladder mounted on a lift truck. They reportedly cut through the glass with an angle grinder and fled the scene on scooters — completing the heist in minutes.

France’s Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez said authorities suspect organised crime involvement, given the precision and speed of the operation.

The stolen items, estimated to be worth €88 million, included two crowns, a sapphire necklace, an emerald earring set, and several historical brooches.

Louvre’s global connection The Louvre Abu Dhabi, opened in 2017 as part of a cultural collaboration between France and the UAE, is one of the most prestigious museums in the Middle East. Durov’s comments sparked fresh debate over security and preservation of priceless artefacts, with some users agreeing that the UAE’s modern systems might offer stronger protection, while others criticised his tone as dismissive of France’s cultural legacy.