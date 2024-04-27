Actress Krishna Mukherjee has allegedly accused the producer and production company of the television show Shubh Shagun of harassment. In her Instagram post, she disclosed the reason for leaving the show and accused the producers of not paying her dues. She also added that she asked for help from many but nobody could do anything. Moreover, she also added that she is now scared of doing any other shows, fearing that a similar situation might occur again.

Taking to Instagram, she captioned her post, “My hands are still shivering while writing this but I had to. I am suffering from Anxiety and Depression because of this. We hide our emotions and show the brighter side on social media. But this is the Reality. My family was asking me not to post because they are still scared what if these people harm you? But why should I be scared ? This is my right and I need justice."

Speaking on the incident in detail, she wrote, “I never had the courage to speak my heart out but today I decided not to hold it back anymore. I am going through tough times and the last one and a half year was not at all easy for me. I am depressed, and anxious and cried my heart out when I was alone. It all started when I started doing my last show Shubh Shagun for Dangal TV. That was the worst decision of my life. I never wanted to do it but I listened to others and signed the contract."

Further adding, she said, “The production house and the producer @kundan.singh.official has harassed me so many times."

In her post, the actress also alleged that she was locked in her makeup room when she was unwell. She also alleged that her five months payment is pending. "They even once locked me in my makeup room because I was unwell and I decided not to shoot because they were not paying me for my work plus I was unwell. They were banging on my makeup room's door as if they would break it, when I was changing my clothes. They never cleared my payments to date for 5 months. And it's a really big amount. I have been to the production house and dangal office but they never entertained me."

Stating that she feels unsafe, she added, “I asked for help from so many people but nothing. Nobody could do anything about it. People ask me why I am not doing any show? This is the reason. I am Scared what if the same thing happens again?? I need justice."

She actress also alleged that she “also was given dhamki many times. I felt unsafe broken and scared throughout."

Her post went viral and other actors and collegues from the industry came in support of her and extended help.

Shireen Mirza said, “I have seen u being patient and quiet but not anymore baby. I’m glad u spoke about it coz we need justice. Time to get some serious action!!! Stay strong"

Pavitra Punia commented, “We are here"

Shrenu Parikh added, “This so sad and heart breaking @krishna_mukherjee786 don’t worry it’ll all work out… we are with you!"

Neena Kulkarni added, “This is horrific ! @krishna_mukherjee786 Brave of you to make it public. This kind of treatment needs to be addressed sternly ."

Puja Banerjee wrote, “Television industry have changed and how so sad to hear this about our industry"

Niti Tylor added, “It’s very brave of you to come out and speak! It takes courage. more power to you @krishna_mukherjee786 and we got your back."

Kundan Singh denies allegations

The show's producer Kundan Singh has denied the allegations and accused Mukherjee of lying."It's sad to see how it's so easy for some people to make false accusations. All the accusations being made are false and frivolous and strict action will be taken against all the culprits."

