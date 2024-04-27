Television actor Krishna Mukherjee accuses producer of harrassment; industry extends support, ‘seen you being patient…’
Actress Krishna Mukherjee accused producer and production company of harassment, non-payment of dues. Producer Kundan Singh has denied allegations and promised to take strict action against the culprits.
Actress Krishna Mukherjee has allegedly accused the producer and production company of the television show Shubh Shagun of harassment. In her Instagram post, she disclosed the reason for leaving the show and accused the producers of not paying her dues. She also added that she asked for help from many but nobody could do anything. Moreover, she also added that she is now scared of doing any other shows, fearing that a similar situation might occur again.