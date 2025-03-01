One user in Reddit’s India’s Got Latent subreddit asked people to “Tell a joke that offends no one!” Take a look at the replies.

According to one user, one such joke is, “There is freedom of speech in India.” Then, another replied that the “joke” would be offensive to “people who can't speak. FIR”. More users quipped with comments like “Hurtful to nationalists”.

“Nice one. Same as china right. See US, I think that's freedom of speech where you can say anything without causing side effects,” came from another.

“Indian judiciary,” wrote one user while another wrote, “India is a democratic country ✨ (Class 8) civics book.”

“WE, THE PEOPLE OF INDIA, having solemnly…” one user quoted the Indian Constitution as the “joke” that would not offend anyone.

“Samay Raina means "Night time" which means Dark. Hence he makes Dark jokes. It's literally in his name,” came from another.

“Would you watch your nation's downfall due to corrupt politicians or join in the elections once , win and make it better stopping the downfall once and for all?” wrote one user. This is an apparent reference to Ranveer Allahbadia’s comment on Samay Raina’s India’s Got Latent.

What did Ranveer Allahbadia say on India's Got Latent? “Would you rather watch your parents have sex every day or join them to finish it once and for all?” Ranveer asked one contestant on India’s Got Latent. Since then, the popular YouTube podcaster has been in legal trouble.

Ranveer, also known as BeerBiceps, is accused of spreading vulgarity online. The social media influencer was quick to apologise.

“It wasn't cool on my part. The podcast is watched by people of all ages. I don't want to be the kind of person that takes that responsibility lightly and family is the last thing that I would ever disrespect," he said in a video message.