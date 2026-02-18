‘Tell lies’: Recruiter shares unique tips about interview questions and answers; previous salary, CV, long-term goals

A Reddit user who claims to be a recruiter has explained that job interviews often work more like negotiations than strict truth tests. The recruiter says candidates should focus on presenting their skills and value while also managing certain sensitive questions carefully.

According to the post, one common area is previous salary. Since companies try to hire strong candidates at the lowest cost, applicants may feel pressure to reveal their exact pay. The recruiter suggests not disclosing the real figure if the goal is a higher offer.

“If they pressure you to reveal your salary (which we will pressure you to do), don't give the real amount if you want a bigger raise,” says the post.

Another point involves the reason for leaving a job. Speaking negatively about a past workplace can make a candidate appear difficult. So, it is safer to frame the move as a search for growth or new challenges.

The post also advises avoiding harsh comments about former bosses even if the experience was poor. Recruiters may question the applicant’s attitude or leadership ability.

“We'll see you as a difficult person incapable of leadership,” says the post.

The Reddit post further states that applicants often hide certain personal truths to align with company expectations. For example, candidates should not reveal their long-term dreams that do not involve the company. Employers want someone who plans to stay and grow with the organisation.

“It's like going on a date and saying you're afraid of commitment,” the post adds.

The post also stresses the importance of confident self-presentation. Many highly-skilled professionals speak too modestly and downplay their own achievements.

“Say, ‘We faced problems along the way, but we managed to solve them.’ That positions you as a leader and humble,” the Reddit post suggests.

Another key point is the role of the CV. According to the post, a resume must clearly highlight strengths and real accomplishments. The CV works like a quick marketing document, creating a first impression in seconds.

Free digital tools now make it easier to design strong CVs, so a weak presentation has little excuse.

“Treat it like a marketing company where you have to sell yourself in five seconds. You have no excuse with the number of free tools available for this,” the post adds.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. LiveMint has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

Social media reaction “Interviews aren’t lie detectors, they’re sales meetings so stop confessing and start marketing,” wrote one Reddit user while reacting to the post.

“Before you walk in the building for the interview, you first need to learn how to own the air you breathe and the ground you walk. Be confident, knowing the last question is about money and that you said it all to ask for a large starting salary. Even if you don’t have any experience!” suggested another.

One user posted, “TBH I can tell when people are lying, but I respect it. Like, someone's going to shy away from saying they're jumping for a better salary, I know when they are, but I don't care. I respect the lie, and I'd do the same thing.”

