‘Tell me about yourself’: I asked ChatGPT to prepare me for a big job interview; AI gives me key questions and answers

I have a big interview coming up in 7 days, and I do not want generic interview advice. I want you to act as an interview strategist, hiring manager, behavioural coach and communication analyst to help me prepare in a structured, realistic and low-panic way.

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My ChatGPT Prompt Build me a 7-day job-neutral interview preparation plan that works across industries and roles first, and then adapts to my specific situation.

Please assume:

I already have the interview scheduled

I work professionally in the field

I have limited time each day

I do not want to memorise scripts

I want to sound prepared, not rehearsed

I want confidence without becoming robotic Then build a day-by-day preparation system.

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Help me answer:

Current CTC

Expected salary

Competing offers

Negotiation

Closing Strong Teach me:

Questions to ask interviewers

How to close confidently

Post-interview follow-up Give me a job-neutral, interviewer-informed 7-day preparation plan with answer frameworks, follow-ups and red flags.

ChatGPT’s Response You have seven days before your interview. This is no longer about learning everything. It is about reducing uncertainty. Most people prepare backwards, collecting answers before understanding the evaluation criteria.

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This plan assumes 60 to 90 minutes of preparation each day. The core rule: do not memorise. Build recall instead.

Day 7: Understand the Battlefield Start by decoding the role itself. Ask yourself what outcomes this role creates. Ask why the position exists and what problem hiring solves. Then, honestly rate yourself from 1 to 5 across six areas: technical ability, communication, ownership, leadership, business understanding and learning ability.

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Study the company's business model, product, recent changes, competitors and leadership. The hidden question every interviewer asks is simple: Can I trust this person with ambiguity? Avoid research rabbit holes on Day 7.

Day 6: Build Career Narrative Your story must feel coherent, not chronological. Structure it as present, then past, then future. Use the formula: situation, decision and growth.

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Prepare three career wins in a problem-action-result format. Add two learning moments and one failure story. Avoid reciting your biography in chronological order.

Day 5: Prepare Core Answers Build answer frameworks for every predictable question. For "tell me about yourself", use: present, relevant background, and why here, in 90 seconds.

For "why are you switching?", combine your current value with what you want next, minus any complaints. For "why should we hire you", lead with strength, proof and business value.

For your biggest weakness, name a real one with an attached adjustment plan. Avoid hero stories where everything worked perfectly.

Day 4: Prepare for Follow-Up Questions Interviewers test consistency with follow-ups. Be ready to elaborate with examples, not theory. Default to the STAR format when asked for specific examples. When asked why you made a decision, demonstrate trade-off reasoning.

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When asked what your manager would say, offer one compliment and one improvement area. Practise pausing for three seconds before answering. Do not fill the silence nervously.

Day 3: Role-Specific Preparation Build three lists: must-know, good-to-know and nice-to-have. Spend 45 minutes on technical preparation.

Allocate 20 minutes each to business context and portfolio review. Do not attempt to revise everything.

Day 2: Mock Interview Day Run a 45-minute mock interview and record the audio. Evaluate your answer length, clarity, filler words and energy. The ideal answer runs between 60 and 120 seconds.

Speak slightly slower than feels natural. Keep your voice around 10% calmer than usual. Avoid overexplaining.

Day 1: Calm Execution Do no new learning on the final day. Review notes, prepare your clothes, go to bed earlier, hydrate and eat a light dinner. Confirm your location, internet connection, documents and backup device.

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Salary and Closing State your current CTC clearly, including fixed pay, variable pay and benefits. For expected salary, say you are targeting a range based on role scope and market expectations.

Never invent competing offers. Close the interview by asking what differentiates top performers and what concerns remain about your fit.

Final Secret Interviewers decide three things: can you do the job, will working with you feel easy, and will you grow? You do not need perfect answers. You need answers that feel believable under pressure.

About the Author Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance,...Read More ✕ Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers.



Sounak brings newsroom experience across breaking news, explainers and long-form features. He has a strong emphasis on accuracy, verification and responsible storytelling. His work tracks audience behaviour, celebrity influence and the business of sport and cinema. He helps readers understand why a story matters beyond the headline.



Sounak has contributed to widely read digital publications. He continues to build a body of journalism shaped by consistency, speed and editorial clarity. He is particularly interested in the intersection of media, popular culture and public conversation in contemporary India.



At LiveMint, he writes daily coverage as well as analytical pieces that interpret numbers, trends and cultural moments in accessible language. His approach prioritises factual depth, balanced framing and reader trust. The reporting aligns with modern newsroom standards of transparency and credibility.



Outside daily reporting, he explores storytelling across formats including podcasts, filmmaking and narrative non-fiction. Through his journalism, Sounak aims to document the rhythms of modern entertainment and sports while maintaining rigorous editorial integrity.



Sounak continues to develop audience-focused journalism that connects speed with substance in a rapidly-changing information environment. His work seeks clarity, trust and lasting public value in every story he reports.

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