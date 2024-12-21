The conflict between Lucy (Grace Van Patten) and Stephen (Jackson White) is far from resolved. Hulu’s Tell Me Lies, adapted from Carola Lovering’s bestselling novel, drew in audiences with its intense depiction of a dysfunctional college relationship.

In an Instagram post, tellmelieshulu said, “couldn't keep you waiting any longer. Tell Me Lies is returning for season 3 on Hulu.”

The dramatic twists in Tell Me Lies Season 2 left numerous storylines unresolved. With Stephen’s betrayal and Drew’s heartbreaking death, the season finale raised many unanswered questions, as highlighted in the report by TV Insider.

What to expect in Season 3? The core of Tell Me Lies remains the complicated relationship between Lucy and Stephen. As fans eagerly await the next season, it’s confirmed that Grace Van Patten and Jackson White will return to reprise their roles. Showrunner Meaghan Oppenheimer promises that their intense and toxic romance will evolve further.

Regulars from Season 2, such as Sonia Mena (Pippa), Cat Missal (Bree), Spencer House (Wrigley), Branden Cook (Evan), and Alicia Crowder (Diana), are also set to return. However, Tom Ellis (Oliver) will not be back, as Oppenheimer believes his storyline was effectively concluded in Season 2.

That said, Oliver's wife, Marienne (Gabriella Pession), may return in Season 3, as there are still untold aspects of her character to explore. A major question for Season 3 revolves around Leo (Thomas Doherty), introduced in Season 2 as Lucy's new love interest.

