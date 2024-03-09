Telugu movie 'HanuMan' marks 50-day theatrical run amid OTT release uncertainty
HanuMan OTT Release: As anticipation peaked for the film's digital debut on March 8, fans eagerly awaited its arrival on the renowned streaming platform, ZEE5.
HanuMan OTT Release: In a surprising twist of fate, the Telugu film industry celebrates a monumental achievement as the Sankranti sensation 'HanuMan' reaches its 50-day milestone in theatres. Directed by the visionary Prasanth Varma and starring Teja Sajja in the lead, this superhero spectacle has captivated audiences throughout the region, setting new standards of excellence, as media reports