Telugu movie 'HanuMan' marks 50-day theatrical run amid OTT release uncertainty

HanuMan OTT Release: As anticipation peaked for the film's digital debut on March 8, fans eagerly awaited its arrival on the renowned streaming platform, ZEE5.

HanuMan OTT Release: In a surprising twist of fate, the Telugu film industry celebrates a monumental achievement as the Sankranti sensation 'HanuMan' reaches its 50-day milestone in theatres. Directed by the visionary Prasanth Varma and starring Teja Sajja in the lead, this superhero spectacle has captivated audiences throughout the region, setting new standards of excellence, as media reports {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As anticipation peaked for the film's digital debut on March 8, fans eagerly awaited its arrival on the renowned streaming platform, ZEE5. Nevertheless, despite extensive speculation, there has been no official confirmation from the platform regarding the release. A recent interaction between a curious social media user and ZEE5 shed light on the situation. Responding to inquiries about the OTT release of 'HanuMan,' ZEE5 stated that they had not received any updates on the matter, urging fans to await further announcements on their official channels.

This unexpected development hints at a possible postponement in the digital debut of the blockbuster, leaving fans eagerly awaiting the opportunity to experience the enchantment of 'HanuMan' on their screens. Noteworthy performances by Amritha Aiyer, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, and Vinay Rai have deeply resonated with audiences. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

'HanuMan', produced by Niranjan Reddy under the Primeshow Entertainment banner, has surpassed all projections, grossing over ₹300 crore worldwide, solidifying its position as a box office sensation.

Despite initial indications of a March 8 release, recent communication from the streaming platform has raised uncertainties regarding this timeline.

