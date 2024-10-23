Telugu OTT releases: Meiyazhagan, Mathu Vadalara 2 & more; movies, web-series to watch this week

Telugu OTT releases: A number of new Telugu language movies and web series are now available for digital streaming on OTT platforms such as Amazon Prime and Tentkotta, Disney+ Hotstar, among others. Some of these will be released this week.

Here's a look at the ones that are available to watch online.

Meiyazhagan Produced by Jyothika and Suriya under 2D Entertainment, Meiyazhagan stars Karthi in the titular role, alongside Arvind Swamy, Rajkiran, Sri Divya, Devadarshini, Jayaprakash, Sriranjani, Ilavarasu, Karunakaran and Saran Shakthi. The C Prem Kumar film will be streamed online on October 25 on Netflix.

Mathu Vadalara 2 Sri Simha's latest crime comedy thriller, Mathu Vadalara 2, hit theatres on September 13. After receiving an overwhelming response in theatres, the Ritesh Rana-directed film is now being streamed online on Netflix. It serves as a sequel to the 2019 film Mathu Vadalara.

Gorre Puranam Centered around the worship of Lord Murugan, Gorre Puranam received a mixed response from the audience during its theatrical run from September 20. The film is now available for online views at Aha Videos.

Pogumidam Vegu Thooramillai Pogumidam Vegu Thooramillai family drama film written and directed by Micheal K Raja. The film stars Vimal, Karunas, and Mery Rickets in lead roles. The story revolves around a mortuary driver's journey on a lengthy expedition to transport a deceased individual who is the pride and honour of two feuding families. The movie is available for online viewers on Amazon Prime Video.