Telugu OTT releases: Meiyazhagan, Mathu Vadalara 2 & more; movies, web-series to watch this week

Telugu OTT releases: Several Tamil movies and web series are available on OTT platforms: Disney+ Hotstar, Netflix, and Prime Video. Check the full list here.

Livemint
Published23 Oct 2024, 02:37 PM IST
Meiyazhagan OTT release date
Meiyazhagan OTT release date(X)

Telugu OTT releases: A number of new Telugu language movies and web series are now available for digital streaming on OTT platforms such as Amazon Prime and Tentkotta, Disney+ Hotstar, among others. Some of these will be released this week.

Here's a look at the ones that are available to watch online.

Meiyazhagan

Produced by Jyothika and Suriya under 2D Entertainment, Meiyazhagan stars Karthi in the titular role, alongside Arvind Swamy, Rajkiran, Sri Divya, Devadarshini, Jayaprakash, Sriranjani, Ilavarasu, Karunakaran and Saran Shakthi. The C Prem Kumar film will be streamed online on October 25 on Netflix.

Mathu Vadalara 2

Sri Simha's latest crime comedy thriller, Mathu Vadalara 2, hit theatres on September 13. After receiving an overwhelming response in theatres, the Ritesh Rana-directed film is now being streamed online on Netflix. It serves as a sequel to the 2019 film Mathu Vadalara.

Gorre Puranam

Centered around the worship of Lord Murugan, Gorre Puranam received a mixed response from the audience during its theatrical run from September 20. The film is now available for online views at Aha Videos.

Pogumidam Vegu Thooramillai

Pogumidam Vegu Thooramillai family drama film written and directed by Micheal K Raja. The film stars Vimal, Karunas, and Mery Rickets in lead roles. The story revolves around a mortuary driver's journey on a lengthy expedition to transport a deceased individual who is the pride and honour of two feuding families. The movie is available for online viewers on Amazon Prime Video.

Utsavam

Utsavam, a Telugu family drama, directed the directorial debut of Arjun Sai. Produced by Suresh Patil under Hornbill Pictures, the film stars newcomers Dilip Prakash and Regina Cassandra in the lead roles with Rajendra Prasad, Prakash Raj, Brahmanandam, Ali, and Nassar. Utsavam was released in theatres on September 13 and is available for digital streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:23 Oct 2024, 02:37 PM IST
Business NewsNewsTrendsTelugu OTT releases: Meiyazhagan, Mathu Vadalara 2 & more; movies, web-series to watch this week

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    148.80
    03:44 PM | 23 OCT 2024
    -1.65 (-1.1%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    153.00
    03:42 PM | 23 OCT 2024
    -2.35 (-1.51%)

    Bandhan Bank share price

    182.25
    03:40 PM | 23 OCT 2024
    8.35 (4.8%)

    Tata Power share price

    437.45
    03:43 PM | 23 OCT 2024
    1.45 (0.33%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Coforge share price

    7,545.45
    03:29 PM | 23 OCT 2024
    749.85 (11.03%)

    Firstsource Solutions share price

    340.00
    03:29 PM | 23 OCT 2024
    26.6 (8.49%)

    Max Financial Services share price

    1,265.15
    03:29 PM | 23 OCT 2024
    94.8 (8.1%)

    Multi Commodity Exchange Of India share price

    6,683.00
    03:29 PM | 23 OCT 2024
    251.15 (3.9%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Gujarat Fluorochemicals share price

    4,392.50
    03:29 PM | 23 OCT 2024
    -321.45 (-6.82%)

    Rajesh Exports share price

    246.00
    03:29 PM | 23 OCT 2024
    -17.1 (-6.5%)

    ABB India share price

    7,710.00
    03:29 PM | 23 OCT 2024
    -464.45 (-5.68%)

    Mahindra & Mahindra Financial share price

    266.50
    03:29 PM | 23 OCT 2024
    -15.05 (-5.35%)
    More from Top Losers

    Titagarh Rail Systems share price

    1,198.15
    03:29 PM | 23 OCT 2024
    104.55 (9.56%)

    Godfrey Phillips India share price

    6,842.00
    03:29 PM | 23 OCT 2024
    565.3 (9.01%)

    Gujarat Mineral Development Corp share price

    357.00
    03:29 PM | 23 OCT 2024
    28.35 (8.63%)

    Firstsource Solutions share price

    340.00
    03:29 PM | 23 OCT 2024
    26.6 (8.49%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      79,645.00-20.00
      Chennai
      79,651.00-20.00
      Delhi
      79,803.00-20.00
      Kolkata
      79,655.00-20.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.