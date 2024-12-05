Telugu OTT releases: Several new movies and web series are set to premiere on OTT platforms this weekend. Let’s take a look at what’s available to watch online.

Matka Matka is a gripping Telugu film starring Varun Tej. It blends action and drama with a strong emotional core. The story revolves around a man caught in the underworld of gambling, facing dire consequences as he tries to escape its clutches.

Genre: Crime thriller

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Lucky Baskhar Lucky Baskhar is a gripping Telugu-language period crime thriller starring Dulquer Salmaan and Meenakshi Chaudhary, directed by Venky Atluri. Set in late 1980s Mumbai, it follows Baskhar, a middle-class bank employee, who turns to fraud and money laundering after facing systemic injustices.

His rise in the criminal world leads to moral dilemmas and clashes with powerful figures. With engaging storytelling, strong performances, and detailed period settings, the film offers an entertaining mix of drama and suspense

Genre: Crime thriller

Where to watch: Netflix

Dhootha, Season 1 Dhootha is a Telugu supernatural horror series directed by Vikram K Kumar, starring Naga Chaitanya, Parvathy Thiruvothu, and Priya Bhavani Shankar. The series explores themes of journalism, morality, and supernatural justice as possessed objects wreak havoc on wrongdoers.

Naga Chaitanya plays Sagar Varma, a journalist entangled in eerie events involving cursed items, while Parvathy debuts in Telugu as a determined detective. The show's visual style and storytelling combine horror with moral dilemmas.

Genre: Horror

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Appudo Ippudo Eppudo Appudo Ippudo Eppudo is a romantic thriller featuring Nikhil Siddhartha as Rishi, a race car driver in London, whose life takes a dramatic turn when his past catches up with him.

A rekindled romance with Tara (Rukmini Vasanth) is disrupted by the reappearance of his ex-girlfriend Tulasi (Divyansha Kaushik), leading to a murder investigation and criminal entanglements.

The film explores themes of love, betrayal, and survival amidst crime.

Genre: Romantic comedy