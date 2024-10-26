Telugu OTT releases: Several Telugu movies and web series are available on OTT platforms: Disney+ Hotstar, Netflix, and Prime Video. Check the full list here.

Telugu OTT releases: A number of new Telugu language movies and web series are now available for digital streaming on OTT platforms such as Amazon Prime Videos, Tentkotta, Disney+ Hotstar, among others. Some of these will be released this week.

Here's a look at the ones that are available to watch online.

Swag Swag is Telugu black comedy thriller directed by Hasith Goli and produced by People Media Factory. Starring Sree Vishnu and Ritu Varma, alongside Meera Jasmine and Sunil, the film opens in 1551 in the fictional Vinjamara vamsam, a matriarchal society ruled by Rukmini Devi (Ritu Varma).

Satirically, it portrays men in subservient roles, with women in power and male foeticide practiced instead of female foeticide. The story follows Bhavabhuti (Sree Vishnu), who challenges these norms by introducing a patriarchal system.

The movie made its OTT debut on Amazon Prime Video on October 25.

Saripodhaa Sanivaaram Saripodhaa Sanivaaram is a 2024 Telugu vigilante action thriller directed by Vivek Athreya and produced by DVV Entertainment. The film stars Nani as Surya, a man who fights against injustices on Saturdays, leading to a confrontation with Daya, a corrupt cop played by S J Suryah.

Priyanka Mohan and a strong supporting cast add depth to the narrative. With music by Jakes Bejoy, the film was shot mainly in Hyderabad and made on a ₹90 crore budget, marking Nani's most expensive project.

The film is now streaming on Netflix.

Mathu Vadalara 2 Sri Simha's latest crime comedy thriller, Mathu Vadalara 2, hit theatres on September 13. After receiving an overwhelming response in theatres, the Ritesh Rana-directed film is now streaming online on Netflix. It serves as a sequel to the 2019 film Mathu Vadalara.

Pailam Pilaga Pailam Pilaga, Telugu comedy-drama directed by Anand Gurram and produced by Happy Horse Films, stars Sai Teja Kalvakota, Pavani Karanam, and Mirchi Kiran. The film follows Shiva, a young man from the rural village of Kothula Gutta, who dreams of a life beyond his small town.

As he pursues his ambitions and faces numerous obstacles, the story delves into whether he can achieve his goals. The movie is streaming on ETV Win.